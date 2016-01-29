The Banksy Of The Food World Was Finally Revealed On Last Night’s ‘Top Chef’

Jacques La Merde is an in-joke among chefs. His mysterious Instagram, with nearly 100,000 followers, pokes fun at anyone who’s a little too proud of their culinary creations. A minimalist brunch plate is captioned, “LETS BE REAL BROS, OUR BRUNCH GAME HAS BEEN SLIDIN LATELY. OUR NY RESOLUTION WAS TO TAKE IT *BACK 2 BASICS* AND FOCUS ON WUT WE DO BEST!!!! U KNO IT BROS, BASICALLY WE’RE GOIN TO BE REPLICATING THE ENTIRE MCDONALDS MENU AND THEN PUTTIN AN EGG ON IT!!!”

Or some “CRASY PURPLE LEAF”:

I DONT LIKE 2 PLAY *FAVOURITES* BROS. I HAVE LOVE AND RESPECT 4 ALL MY BOYS OUT THERE WERKIN THE 18HR DAYS, PUSHIN THE LIMITS OF OUTER AND FACILITATING THE WORLD’S SOIGNÉ!!! BUT I DO HAVE 2 JUST SHOUTOUT MY FRERE FROM ANOTHER MERE @lemousso FOR LITERALLY CANT EVEN BLOWIN MY BRAIN W/ THE MOST THOUGHTFUL, INSPIRED MEAL I HAVE EVER EATEN!!!! ALSO WUT THE HECK WAS THAT CRASY PURPLE LEAF???? (Via Instagram)

For months, people have tried to guess the identity of this ALL-CAPS fanatic, the Banksy of the food world. The mystery was finally revealed on Thursday’s Top Chef. Jacques La Merde, a bro amongst bros with an affection for junk food, is none other than Toronto’s iQ Food Co. executive chef Christine Flynn.

Yes, he’s a she.

Flynn told Eater that her alter-ego, whose name she borrowed from a sailing instructor she knew when she was 9, came from having that “one friend who puts up plates that are complete disasters, or badly lit, or overcomplicated. At the same time, these people are so proud and excited to show off their talent that its actually endearing. I wanted to channel that, and simultaneously elevate the plates and the photography to the next level.”

Flynn “literally” has no idea what she’s going to do with the account now that her cover has been blown, but she knows “it will be fun.” Though not as much as fun as putting Bugles on everything.

