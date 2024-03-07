When it comes to The Takeover — the two-day event series produced by Just Blaze, PaulSellsTX, and Uproxx and hosted on March 13-14 in Austin — you can expect one thing: surprise. Last year’s event brought legends to the stage as Just Blaze was joined by State Property, Jadakiss, Talib Kweli, Bun B, Redman, and a young upstart comedian by the name of Dave Chappelle, all vibing with the crowd, caught in the moment, and toasting the good life.

The next night, Anderson .Paak took the stage as DJ Pee .Wee. What other party can consistently pull off these kinds of feats? Seriously?

For 2024’s Takeover, Just Blaze, PaulSellsTX, and Uproxx are taking over the Summit Rooftop and Lounge for a two-day party (night one is dubbed “Open House” and night two is “Soul in the Horn”). The two nights (plus daytime programming on the 13th) are supported by Rabbit Hole and Farmer’s Gin — with both brands creating exclusive cocktails and tasting experiences on-site.

The current lineup is already awesome but with The Takeover, you always have to bank on unannounced guests. Ticket info below.

Tickets for the Open House and Soul In The Horn takeover are on sale now, with proceeds for the event going directly to charity.