In a piece we published last week titled “One Change Each Fast Food Restaurant Should Make Today,” I wrote this about KFC:

What I want is a spicy version of its Original Recipe Chicken… All it would take is adding some cayenne pepper to the 11 herbs and spices. Heat is the one thing missing from KFC’s menu.

Now, I don’t expect any fast food chain to take my advice, I’m but a lowly customer, not someone who is paid a six-figure salary to come up with stupid ideas like The Chizza. But still… my pitch was better than whatever this is. (Sidenote, my thoughts on In-N-Out adding bacon caused absolute chaos in the In-N-Out Enthusiasts Facebook group and was eventually taken down.)

Anywayyyyyyy, what is the Chizza?

It’s two Extra Crispy breast filets topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni. It’s essentially KFC’s version of chicken parm, you know, the thing we’ve all been asking for, right?

Wrong. Please, KFC, we beg you — just give us spicy chicken.

The Chizza first debuted in the Philippines in 2015 and has since hit menus in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. Now it’s coming stateside for a limited time. Let me just say outright — I went into this tasting pretty pessimistic. I mean… look at it!

Still, this Frankenfood nightmare is sort of my beat, so I did the thing. I ate it, and now I present you with two reasons why you need to eat the Chizza (and also five reasons why you definitely shouldn’t). In the end, the choice is yours.