The holiday season is the perfect time to bundle up at home with your favorite snack (we vote a doughnut) and re-watch some Christmas movie classics. A Christmas Story, A Charlie Brown Christmas… Elf. Oh is Elf not a Christmas tradition for your family? Well maybe it should be, it might not hold the old-world quality of those other movies but it’s probably a fixture of your actual childhood.

In 2023, Buddy is as much a Christmas figure as Scrooge. Maybe more!

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Elf, Krispy Kreme is unveiling three new doughnut flavors that pay homage to Jon Favreau’s Christmas classic. From now until an unspecified limited time (we’re going to assume the year’s end? Or like… Christmas?) Krispy Kreme fans can pick up the new flavors in a special Elf-themed dozen box alongside the returning Santa Belly Doughnut.

We picked up a dozen to rank and review every flavor. Since the Santa Belly Doughnut is sold alongside the new trio, we went ahead and decided to rank and review that doughnut as well. Let’s dive in!