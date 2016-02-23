An Investigation: Can Kylie Jenner Cook Candied Yams?

thekyliejenner.com

You may have heard by now that Kylie Jenner inadvertently reignited her feud with Blac Chyna by having the gall to start her own cooking show which is hosted on her members-only website. Because you see, Blac Chyna also hosts a cooking show on social media and has been doing so for several months, and obviously Kylie stole her man and is now trying to take internet cooking shows from her, as well. It’s all very scandalous.

If I sound glib, please take note that I could care less about, nor do I take sides in, this feud, because there is a much greater issue at hand here, and that is: Can Kylie Jenner actually cook? On the menu in the first installment of “Cooking with Kylie” is candied yams. My approach to candied yams has always been just throw some yams and brown sugar and butter and spices and crap into a baking dish and bake until soft. But is there something Kylie knows that the rest of us don’t? Because you actually have to enter in credit card information to view her website, I took one for the team to find out.