Dreaming of a jungle oasis destination festival? Jungle Dreaming Festival offers just that (literally, it’s in the name). With core principles rooted in culture and community, the new event hopes to not only connect music lovers from around the world for three days of a dreamy jungle experience but also push forward issues of sustainability.

The inaugural Jungle Dreaming Festival will be held at The Park at Ocean Ranch in Jaco, Costa Rica on March 17th-19 — an 850-acre paradise boasting a canopy zipline, waterfall rappelling, horseback riding, and swimming holes galore. Attendees can expect two stages of multicultural music from the likes of The Glitch Mob, Stanton Warriors, David Starfire, Treavor Moontribe, An-Ten-Nae, Josh Teed, and nearly 30 Costa Rican artists. In addition to the music, the festival will offer a series of workshops tailored towards further awareness and education of the natural world, fire performances, live art, and more. Most crucially, the event is donating 100% of all net profits to two environmental charities that positively impact the country.

We sat down to chat with the founder of Jungle Dreaming Festival, Lilith Klassen, to talk about how she hopes to bring sustainability, awareness, and community-building to the heart of Costa Rica next month.

***

We’re one month away from the inaugural Jungle Dreaming Festival. What inspired you to take on and plan such an event? What role does the local Jaco community play in the event?

I was actually looking to create an event at this capacity in Guatemala when I was living there and for whatever reason, it just wasn’t flowing how I envisioned it. I found Ocean Park Ranch in Costa Rica and it was so perfect. As a family-run business that manages the property, the whole land is maintained through natural remedies and medicines, from mosquito repellent to waste management and more. Everything just kind of fell into place and it helped us stay true to our vision of creating such an event.

The place allows us to host a true Costa Rican jungle experience, it’s so profoundly moving even just walking the grounds here. It’s a little piece of paradise they’ve been able to maintain throughout the decades. One of the stages is being completely built by the locals and we also have lower ticket prices for locals. We’re placing an emphasis on building up the community here, so most of the vendors and workers are locals first and then we bring in international workers. We’re bringing in an event where locals can work and get paid well and feel good. We hope to continue to grow and build this throughout the years and fill out that 850-acre space.

Even in its first year, you’re expecting to donate all the proceeds to two environmental charities that impact the region. Can you tell me more about these organizations and what prompted you to make this a charitable event?