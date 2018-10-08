Little Caesars Had To ‘Investigate’ A Chain For Potentially Selling Frozen DiGiorno Pizzas

10.08.18 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Little Caesars is a pizza chain famous for delivering Hot and Ready pizza at a moment’s notice, but at least one location may have been selling pizza famous for a different slogan altogether.

The pizza chain that offers $5 dollar pizzas on demand is now “investigating” one of its chains after a video on social media showed a cart full of DiGionio’s pizzas inside the store. The tweet implied that the frozen pizzas were being prepared in the store and sold as Little Caesars originals. It would be ironic given the difference in price points means that Little Caesars is probably a cheaper option than the frozen variety.

Twitter user @vinandwesson shared the video that quickly went viral, clearly implying that the pizza chain was up to no good.

As the stewards of the Little Caesars Bowl can tell you, this is a really upsetting pizza development. Look at how disappointed these guys are.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pizza#Food
TAGSDIGIORNO PIZZAFOODLITTLE CAESARSpizza

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 9 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP