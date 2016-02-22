Be The Star Of Your National Margarita Day Festivities With This Recipe-Filled Megapost

Shutterstock

Today is National Margarita Day, a holiday on par with Christmas and Fourth of July; just one rung below Thanksgiving. It’s a day when millions of people — longing for the warm embrace of spring — let tequila, triple sec, and lime transport them to the sunny climes of Margaritaville.

There’s good reason why this drink remains the most popular tequila-based cocktail in the United States: it’s simple, balanced, and, so long as you are using fresh, good quality ingredients, it’s pretty hard to mess up. But the margarita is also a cocktail that’s ripe for experimentation — serve it blended or on the rocks, add blueberry, strawberry, or mango, combine with jalapeño or cucumber, salt the rim or don’t.

Check out the following riffs on the classic margarita to see just how versatile this cocktail can be:

Frozen Avocado Margarita — JW Marriott Desert Springs, Palm Desert, CA