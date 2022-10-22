How Festivals And Hotels Are Collaborating To Throw Better Parties

In 2022, we’re seeing more and more music festivals wrapped in the decadence and glam of a top-end hotel or resort experience. With varying degrees of ambition and success, these total package getaways have flipped the script on the perpetual search for a better venue for organizers while also making it significantly easier for music lovers. Sure, the “pair music with nice digs” idea is something Vegas figured out in the 1950s, but it’s finally becoming more widespread around the world and we’re here for it.

Think about it. No booking a hotel miles away for a jacked-up price. No annoying Uber rides to and from the venue during “peak” rates. No searching for food trucks when you’re starving. All of this melts away when the hotel you’re staying at is the venue. The music festival in a hotel concept fosters a kinship that only comes from being able to say, “I was there too!”

To better understand this value-packed travel trend, UPROXX spoke with three music festival organizers each of whom had a different perspective on the hotel-based festival concept.

Hosting a festival at a hotel is an opportunity to improve operational efficacy and simplify (sometimes even reduce) costs. Dirtybird CampINN, the hotel-based spin-off of a summer camp-themed music festival, Dirtybird Campout, is a prime example.

“When you’re building a festival, budgets are crazy high because you’re building all this infrastructure,” Aundy Crenshaw, who co-founded and runs both DirtyBird events, tells UPROXX. “It costs a lot of money and you have to have a high number of attendees for that to really pan out. Otherwise, your pricing gets super expensive, right?”

Crenshaw then breaks down the obvious perks, “The transition to hotels allows you to skip building all that infrastructure. Now you have the buildings, you have the power, you have the bathrooms, you have people that want to take showers and want to have rooms, and you’re not building the showers!”

While obviously a simpler plan, setting up shop in a hotel or resort isn’t always easy.

“It’s like you really have to work to transition that into your own space,” Crenshaw explains. “Like last year, there are these three ballrooms at the CampINN location and we put up all these little cool art walls and the fire marshal made us take them all down like two minutes before the event because they were made of wood.” Crenshaw breaks it down that while it seems easier to just move into a hotel, there’s always a learning curve no matter how easy something looks on paper.

Other event organizers were much more interested in developing their offerings to build better experiences for their audience. Holy Ship! is a prime example.