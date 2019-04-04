Take Advantage Of These National Burrito Day Food Deals

Uproxx

Get ready to save on lunch, because April 4th is National Burrito Day! In our opinion, this is the most important national food day next to National Pizza Day, and one of the few that actually matter. It’s a feast for the senses and no strain on your wallet, so you’d better take advantage while the deals are on.

Let’s grub!

Blue Coast Burrito — The only thing better than one burrito, is another FREE burrito to go along with it. Bring a friend and share this deal. Or don’t, in which case you’ll have two burritos all to yourself.

Blue Coast Burrito

Baja Fresh — Baja Fresh is offering $5 burritos all day long on National Burrito Day. Dope.

California Tortilla — If you’ve never had California Tortilla, this will give you a reason to go! When you purchase a burrito on April 4th, you’ll be able to claim a free burrito anytime between April 5th and April 12th. You’ll just have to sign up for the Burrito Elito program, which is basically California Tortilla’s rewards program.

Chipotle — Chipotle is offering free delivery all day so long as you order through DoorDash. Eh, do better Chipotle.

Chuy’s — You won’t be able to score a free burrito or save any money here, but each “Big As Yo Face” burrito Chuy’s sells on National Burrito Day will net a $1 donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Which is almost better than a free burrito, honestly.