One Man Faked Being Stood Up At Outback Steakhouse On Valentine’s Day Trying To Get A Free Steak

Getty Image

Being single on Valentine’s Day can range from overwhelmingly depressing to mildly annoying — that is, if you don’t find a way to have fun with it. That’s precisely what one man did this week (assuming he is indeed single) when he got the idea to go to an Outback Steakhouse and pretend to be stood up by his date in an attempt to get a free steak out of the deal.

Twitter user @baconflavoring, otherwise known as Steven, asked his followers on Thursday, “If I went to Outback Steakhouse by myself tonight and asked for a table for 2, then got progressively sadder as the night went on alone, do you think they’d give me my steak for free?”

if I went to Outback Steakhouse by myself tonight and asked for a table for 2, then got progressively sadder as the night went on alone, do you think they’d give me my steak for free? — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 14, 2019

What followed was an evening of self-derogation and public humiliation … but all in the name of good fun? After deciding that he was, indeed, going to go through with the ruse, Steven prepared for his date accordingly by making a reservation (as to avoid a 45 minute long wait for a table) and dressing to the nines.

I just got here. there is a 45 minute wait for a table for 2. GOOD THING I CALLED AHEAD! — Phteven (@baconflavoring) February 15, 2019