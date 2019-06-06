Michael Mendoza

Despite some unseasonably cool weather, the city of Los Angeles has officially kicked off summer thanks in some part to Jamie Jones’ unhinged Paradise in the Park party at Grand Park this past weekend. Jone, a well-loved electronic music DJ, was joined by LA’s own Doc Martin, Loco Dice, David Berrie, Lauren Lane and Latmun B2B for a wild party at the steps of City Hall that marked a return of Jones’ Paradise party series to the city that birthed it.

From the looks of things (and according to Uproxx’s Chelsea Frank, who was on the scene), Paradise in the Park was the perfect way to herald the arrival of summer to a city that has come to be emblematic of the season itself. Originally started just two years ago — in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park, not far from last weekend’s new Grand Park location — the Paradise series has gone on to host parties in Miami, New York, Moscow, and Toronto, but Jones’ return to the city he calls home had to be extra, which is why he pulled the electronic underground from its windowless abandoned-warehouse origins to the open air of Los Angeles’ biggest Downtown-area park.

Don’t just take our word for it, check it out for yourself. We’ve collected all of the hottest photos from Paradise in the Park that’ll transport you to summertime whether you’re ready for it or not. It’s time to strip off some layers and get ready for party season!

