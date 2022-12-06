These Photos From OUTOPIA Will Turn Back The December Weather

When the event runs from midnight to 6a-freaking-m, a few things could be true. 1) You might just be in Europe; 2) you should probably buckle up for a wild night. This is exactly what went down at INPUT Dance Club on the Catalan Coast of Barcelona.

What manifested was Spanish DJ and fashion icon Sita Abellán’s second edition of the highly anticipated rave, OUTOPIA. Known beyond the stage as a fierce champion of global femme and LGBTQ+ culture, Sita has run the night around the globe in Vegas, Miami, and the jewel of Ibiza, the iconic DC10 nightclub.

Her event on November 5th featured an inclusive space proudly flaunting an all-star female lineup. It looked fun as hell.

Known for her blend of Psychedelic and dark industrial sounds,Abellán’s entourage of fellow performers DJ Cora Novoa (creative director of the independent record label SEEKING THE VELVET), LGBTQ+ and techno trance champion DJ Drazzit, and South African DJ Lee Ann Roberts all assembled to throw a quintessential rave that journeyed from the dead of night until dawn. Stay tuned for Volume Three of what’s sure to be a regular event in one of Barcelona’s most popular techno scenes.

Take a gander at the pics down below.