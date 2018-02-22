Sometimes history is easiest to see in hindsight, with scholars tracking the spark of a revolution to an unlikely source or the seeds of war to several possible origins. Sometimes we’re left to wonder what was really the straw that broke the camel’s back. But other times, you can feel the importance of a moment in history right as it’s happening. You can sense the shift in thinking, the people rising, the voices raising in pitch and certainty.
When we look at the teens from Parkland, Florida, the leadership roles they’ve assumed, the other young people they’re rallying, their conviction and humor as they take down every detractor and insane conspiracy theorist with whip smart replies, we realize that this is an important moment in history. These revolutionary dreamers are helping to shape the next phase of the gun control conversation.
Around the country today, more teens walked out of classrooms where they don’t feels safe. More kids descended on city halls and senate buildings to call out the politicians who refuse to step out of the NRA’s money-lined pockets. More youth joined the cause, holding signs, marching, and chanting. It’s a beautiful thing to see, and an inspiring moment to witness. Because, from afar, it doesn’t look like we’re watching one event unfold, one protest or march, but a series of movements by different players that have been suddenly synchronized into one powerful message: Never again.
These are the photos from today that have us feeling inspired to fight for progress.
Wow, all I remember about highschool was studying, partying, and complete disinterest in anything unrelated to studying or partying. These kids are fucking motivated, and admirably so. How effectively, time will tell.
Yeah. It’s awful that they didn’t get to just end high school worrying about finals and partying. For the Parkland teens, they thought they were going to die, and their friends and classmates were murdered in their school. They were forced to grow up really quickly. I also, of course, admire their motivation and all the work they’re doing, but, at the same time, I’m just so heartbroken that they have to do it.
Young people don’t typically show up to the polls in non-Presidential election years, so hopefully one good thing that will come out of this will be a surge in voter registration and voter participation in midterm and local elections among young people.