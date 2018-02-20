“We’re children,” 17-year-old David Hogg said to CNN just after the shooting that claimed the lives of 17 of his classmates, “You guys are the adults.”
It was an emotional plea from the teen to lawmakers, begging them to take action against gun violence. Adults, as Hogg had seen in the years leading up to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, weren’t willing to make the policy changes necessary to make schools safer for the kids they’d vowed to serve. So, he urged them to, “look in the mirror and take some action because ideas are great but without action, ideas stay ideas and children die.”
Hogg’s powerful words made immediate headlines. In this climate, where politicians are quick to deflect responsibility after a tragedy by insisting that “now isn’t the time to talk about policy change,” it’s significant for a victim of such tragedy to say that now is the time, and announce without fear: enough is enough.
The teens who survived the shooting last week, and many of their peers from around the country, are tired of waiting for politicians and other adults to dictate their futures, to play fast and loose with their safety in school. The adults simply aren’t getting the job done. The kids aren’t all right. They’re going to school each morning in fear. So they’ve begun to mobilize and we — the adults — so used to talking over their heads, should fall in line.
In a time when the NRA has managed to cloud the anti-gun control message and make it seem fragmented, teenagers are being both clear and direct: They’re finished with special interest groups controlling government officials. They’re ready to fight back against the National Rifle Association’s oligarchical hold on gun control legislation. This is the strong leadership the issue has required for so long.
Students like Hogg may be young, but in his willingness to stand up against the ineffective and corrupt in power, he’s become crucial to the movement.
Huddled just a day earlier in the dark with 30-40 other students, Hogg filmed his classmates while they listened to gunfire shatter the peace of their school halls, and interviewed them about what was happening in real time. He did this, in part because if they were going to be killed, he wanted their voices to be heard. Now, having lived through this ordeal, Hogg still wants his fellow students’ voices to be heard.
For their parts, Hogg’s classmates are also doing an incredible job of speaking out. Students like 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez, who passionately spoke at a Fort Lauderdale rally this weekend, are demanding we hold politicians and the NRA responsible for allowing Nikolas Cruz to legally purchase an AR-15 assault rifle capable of firing 30 rounds without reloading. The fact that this was the same gun Adam Lanza used to kill 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school five years earlier was lost on exactly no one.
“If the president wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I’m going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association,” Gonzalez said to the crowd. “But, hey, you wanna know something? It doesn’t matter because I already know: $30 million.”
This time it’s TOTALLY DIFFERENT, because the protest is led by teens. (and left wing paid protest groups). But also teens. Teens!
So it’s okay to lie to your readers as long as you have good intentions?
So it’s OK for you to lie and claim the protesters are paid when you have zero evidence of such?
The teenagers aren’t. But the lefty group who organize and promote them and are using them to play cynical emotional blackmail games sure are.
@Art Salmons call me crazy, but I trust the intention of teens who saw their classmates killed by a rampaging gunman with a assault rifle and a high capacity clip when they say “ban assault weapons and high capacity clips.” You can file that as an editorial and personal choice.
@Steve Bramucci
“In what was initially as an incredibly odd move for a high school student, Hogg vehemently defended the FBI and placed the blame squarely on the President’s shoulders…. before admitting that his father was in the FBI.”
@Art Salmons Way to pivot, dude. Still waiting for the evidence that there’s any sort of pay for play here. Hell, let’s start easier. What’s the name of the “lefty group” organizing them, and let’s see something about how that works that involves some sort of proof that isn’t just the ravings of a conspiracy theorist. The idea that all these protests are somehow organized by some sort of cabal is a bizarre assertion. Moreover, it’s also a bizarre idea that groups with interests in these things wouldn’t potentially participate and support rallies…Just as, I dunno, the NRA does whenever anybody even cracks the seal on the idea of imposing some sort of reasonable regulations around guns.
@Art Salmons I heard that Hogg is being coached by the FBI. I also heard that he’s a 25 year old convicted felon from South Carolina, and a 19 year old actor from Redondo Beach. Man, it’s all so suspicious, right? Kid lives through his peers being murdered by a gun and then becomes anti…gun? There’s something more going on here. We’ll get to the bottom of it.
You know what makes it different. These kids are either voting age or a year or two away from voting age. They were part of something you never will be part of. And even if you were they are showing the courage you are incapable of. They will make a difference because this isn’t Sandy Hook. They have a voice and will use it and destroy the GOP…excuse me. The NRA party. The whores of the NRA will die by the power of the vote and not the power of the gun.
They say there’s a reason for everything that happens. America lost 17 lives but these lives will make a difference for future lives. #TimesUp.
Fear of having your beliefs challenged or even proven wrong will lead some to invent any truth that’ll support said belief. Hence everything is a grand conspiracy to undermine their perceived values/beliefs. It’s a detrimental malfunction of humanity that thrives when we indulge in our tribalistic ways.
Unfortunately social media (for all its good) has given a platfom, community, and shelter to those of us who’d rather rally against logic, reason, fact, humanity, empathy, and sympathy than except a higher truth over their learned prejudices. For some, it’s simply easier to believe that everything is fake and wrong if it means you’re right.
More and more I just think of myself as Benjamin the Donkey from Animal Farm–I don’t give a shit what anyone’s intentions are on any side because nothing is ever going to change.
I get feeling hopeless, I really do. It’s frustrating to see this happen again and again, and have absolutely nothing change. But that doesn’t mean things can’t change. There’s always a tipping point. I’m pretty glad that all the people who said women were never going to get the vote were wrong. And that some badass women didn’t listen to them. Change takes passionate, determined people like the Parkland teens, and I, for one, am grateful that they are taking a stand. In my opinion, counting them out just when they’re getting started is going to place you on the wrong side of history.
If getting shot at and losing your friends makes you a policy wonk and second amendment scholar, our soldiers might have something cogent to say as well. We should ban high capacity rifles and limit guns to pistols, rifles and shotguns. If today’s teens shape all of our policy in the future, we will resemble Venezuela in a hurry.
I don’t think saying “listen to teens” is the same as “elect a 13 yr old as president via snapchat voting”
At no point have I said or will I say that soldiers shouldn’t also have a seat at the table when we talk about gun control. Knowledge is important, and soldiers have information and knowledge about guns, no question. And I think you’ll find they also have varied perspectives and opinions when it comes to what we should do, with many supporting various degrees of gun control legislation. I value that expertise. I also value the opinions and expertise of the kids who can’t go to school without being shot at. It’s not an either/or scenario.
Venezuela was leveled by Obama-era sanctions that severely punished a nation and its people for daring to progress and flourish without our permission and US dollar in the natural resource extraction market. A tactic Trump is all too happy to continue while Venezuelans continue to suffer to the point of anarchy.
But, yeah, it’s the teens that are the problem… (where’s the sarcasm font again?)
First, we’re never going to resemble Venezuela. Just…No.
Second, @Zachary Johnston I actually don’t think so, not in this case. The main problem with Venezuela appears to have been over-dependence on their oil industry coupled with reduced oil prices. Weirdly, even before the economic crash, they were apparently having a housing shortage, which is bizarre for a country with what appeared(in 2006) to be a thriving economy.
Thank you for this article, Allison. Well done.
occam’s razor pretty much implies a student seeing friends die is not part of some dark conspiracy or secret cabal but speaking out against guns. While it is not quite in the ‘true’ biblical sense “a child shall lead them”.