Flight connections suck. Getting on a plane twice — or even three times — in a day just to get somewhere is exhausting. The ups and downs, the boarding and disembarking, dragging carry on luggage between gates, airport food, and waiting at gates all add up to a big pile of suck. That’s the beauty of a non-stop, especially on a long haul flight, it’s on and off. Done. You can get on, drink a little vino, watch that film you’ve been meaning to watch for the last six months, and catch a little shut-eye. Before you know it, you’re there. That feeling amps up the further you have to go and airlines like Qantas get it.

Starting September 1, Qantas will open a new non-stop route between San Francisco and Melbourne. Flights will depart Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays and take, brace yourself, around 15 hours each way. Which, yeah, that’s a long time to be on one plane. But, consider this, the equipment is a brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and that’s some plush digs — even in economy. The cherry on top of this Aussie sundae are the prices for roundtrips. In September they’re running less than $1,000.

Moreover, a flight from San Francisco to Melbourne connects two very food and drink-centric cities. The seafood and wine of the Bay Area vibe really well with the scene in Melbourne. Where the two cities really lock-in is on their on-point coffee scenes.

Think of it, you can grab a cuppa at Andytown Coffee Roasters on Lawton Street to give you that caffeine boost to actually get to the airport. Then when you arrive in Melbourne, you can head straight to ST ALi on Yarra Place for that crucial post-long-haul-flight pick me up (they also have a killer food menu). Then you’ll be ready to hit one of the world’s best food and bar scenes. Melbourne is waiting.