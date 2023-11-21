There are a lot of reasons to want to eat out on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’re not going to a Thanksgiving dinner this year, maybe you can’t cook, maybe your entire family would rather go to a restaurant than cram into a cousin’s dining room and eat lukewarm food, or maybe you’re just looking to grab a small bite to eat hours before your set dinner time because your aunt’s new boyfriend doesn’t get out of work until 6 and works a whole hour away so this year Thanksgiving dinner won’t be until 7 pm which now in hindsight explains why she insisted on hosting this year and now we’re all waiting for a man we never met just to eat some damn turkey!

Thanks, Aunt Martha. Thanks a lot.

If you’re in a similar boat and find yourself hungry on Thanksgiving, rolling through a drive-thru or a sit-down chain restaurant might be the play. But before you walk out the door, be sure to hit this list to see if your favorite fast food or restaurant chain is actually open. For the most part, hours will be reduced at a lot of these establishments (though not all) so it’s good practice to call ahead of time but if a chain restaurant you love isn’t on this list, it’s safe to assume it’s completely closed.

Here are the places you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat at this Thanksgiving.

Boston Market — Hours may be reduced but Boston Market will be open on Thanksgiving and is apparently a go-to for many who skip the holiday.

Bucca di Beppo — Bucca di Beppo will be open on Thanksgiving and will be serving a special family-style Thanksgiving meal. The meal is available for dine-in, delivery, or pickup.

Buffalo Wild Wings — A select number of BWW locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so call ahead and see if your local restaurant is one of them.