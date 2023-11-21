There are a lot of reasons to want to eat out on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’re not going to a Thanksgiving dinner this year, maybe you can’t cook, maybe your entire family would rather go to a restaurant than cram into a cousin’s dining room and eat lukewarm food, or maybe you’re just looking to grab a small bite to eat hours before your set dinner time because your aunt’s new boyfriend doesn’t get out of work until 6 and works a whole hour away so this year Thanksgiving dinner won’t be until 7 pm which now in hindsight explains why she insisted on hosting this year and now we’re all waiting for a man we never met just to eat some damn turkey!
Thanks, Aunt Martha. Thanks a lot.
If you’re in a similar boat and find yourself hungry on Thanksgiving, rolling through a drive-thru or a sit-down chain restaurant might be the play. But before you walk out the door, be sure to hit this list to see if your favorite fast food or restaurant chain is actually open. For the most part, hours will be reduced at a lot of these establishments (though not all) so it’s good practice to call ahead of time but if a chain restaurant you love isn’t on this list, it’s safe to assume it’s completely closed.
Here are the places you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat at this Thanksgiving.
Boston Market — Hours may be reduced but Boston Market will be open on Thanksgiving and is apparently a go-to for many who skip the holiday.
Bucca di Beppo — Bucca di Beppo will be open on Thanksgiving and will be serving a special family-style Thanksgiving meal. The meal is available for dine-in, delivery, or pickup.
Buffalo Wild Wings — A select number of BWW locations will be open on Thanksgiving, so call ahead and see if your local restaurant is one of them.
Burger King — Holiday hours will vary but it’s safe to assume if you’re coming through early in the day, BK is still going to let you have it your way. I didn’t mean for that to rhyme, it’s just the way it came out.
Cracker Barrel — Cracker Barrel locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day and operating under regular hours.
Denny’s — Denny’s will be open but operating under reduced hours. Call your local Denny’s and find out when they’ll be closing.
Domino’s — Domino’s is independently owned so some stores will be closed and some will be open. For a quick answer check the app.
Dunkin’ — Looking to eat some Munchkins and sip on a Pumpkin Spice cold brew instead of dealing with Thanksgiving dinner? Dunkin’ locations will be open though hours will vary. Hit up the Dunkin’ drive-thru early in the day and you should be good.
Fogo de Chão — Craving some steak instead of Thanksgiving Day fixings? All Fogo de Chão locations will be open from 11 AM to 9 PM.
Hooters — Hooters will open late on Thanksgiving (4 PM) and remain open until the typical closing time.
IHOP — Hours vary by location so call ahead of time.
Jack in the Box — Jack in the Box is open on Thanksgiving. Hours may vary by location so call ahead or check that drive-thru line for activity.
Krispy Kreme — All Krispy Kreme locations will be closing at 2 P.M. on Thanksgiving, so if you’re trying to bring a dozen to the dinner, go early!
Macaroni Grill — Macaroni Grill will be open and serving a three-course Thanksgiving meal.
McDonald’s — If you’re craving a Double Cheeseburger and fries you’re in luck because most McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will be open on Thanksgiving day, though hours will vary by location. If you’re rolling through early though, it’s safe to assume your nearest McDonald’s will be open.
Popeyes — Thanksgiving turkey or a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? Kind of an easy choice, luckily for you Popeyes will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours vary by location.
Red Lobster — Red Lobster will be open but its better to arrive earlier than later as some hours will be reduced.
Sonic Drive-In — Hours will vary by location, but some Sonic restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving.
Starbucks — Most Starbucks stores will be open on Thanksgiving but hours will vary by location. If the drive-thru line is snaking, it’s safe to assume you’re looking at the nearest Starbucks that’s open.
Subway — Subway is a bit of a toss-up. Since many restaurants are locally owned, some will be open, some will be closed. If there is a particular Subway you frequent, call ahead of time.
Taco Bell — Taco Bell will be open but hours will vary depending on the restaurant. Use the app to see if your nearest Taco Bell is operating.
Whataburger — All Whataburger locations are open for 24 hours. This is the prime Thanksgiving spot.
White Castle — White Castle is open for limited hours so if you need to grab a quick bite to eat before Thanksgiving dinner roll up before 3 PM and eat as many sliders as your heart desires.