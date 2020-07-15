Bartenders Pick The Best Rums For Bourbon Fans

Previously, we wrote about the best bourbons for rum fans. So it’s only fair that we flip the tables and shout out the best rums for bourbon fans. In the prior piece, we talked about the flavor notes found in both spirits. Vanilla, baking spices, and toasted oak, to name a few. From there, the tastes of the two spirits can either diverge wildly or stick to a parallel path. The fun is tasting them and testing for overlap. Since we’re talking about rums for bourbon fans, you can go ahead and put away that bottle of white rum immediately. For sipping purposes, you’ll need the aged stuff to really match the notes found in bourbon. Zack Musick, beverage director at Merriman’s in Hawaii likes to switch out friends’ bourbons for similar rums to see if they can even tell the difference. “A great aged rum has a very similar flavor profile to bourbon,” he says. “The longer it’s spent in oak the more your whiskey fan will enjoy it.” To make sure you find rums that you enjoy just as much as your favorite bourbons, we enlisted the help of a handful of well-known bartenders to help us find the right bottles.