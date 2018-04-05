The Case For Why Burritos Are Better Than Tacos

04.05.18

Author’s note: I have written 2,200 words about burritos. My only regret is that it could not be 22,000.

Let’s make one thing clear from the start: this article is not a hit piece on tacos. I love tacos. I love all Mexican food. I have loved Mexican food since I was a chubby six-year-old with a mullet and I still love it today (as a chubby thirty four-year-old who wishes his scalp could still produce such a glorious cascade of hair). But as much as I love tacos, I have one major and unavoidable problem with the dish: tacos should not be the flag-bearer of Mexican food. Not when there’s already something far more worthy of that mantle.

The ‘96 Bulls were not Bill Wennington’s team. Julia Sweeney did not headline Pulp Fiction. And the Beatles were not called Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band (that happened much later and it was pretty great).

Bill Wennington, Julia Sweeney, and Ringo Starr were all important parts of a greater whole, but they were not the undeniable forces pushing the greater whole toward perfection. Similarly, conversion vans that sell Mexican food should not be known as “taco trucks” and fast food restaurants that provide enchiritos to the high, and bathrooms to the desperate, should not be known as “Taco Bell.” Not when the burrito is around.

Because the burrito is superior to the taco in almost every way.

Let’s extend the Beatles analogy: Ringo Starr is an amazing musician in his own right (and a terrible painter), but he neverquite stacked up to the geniuses that surrounded him. In the same way, the taco (though undeniably delicious), is clearly the weakest of the Fab Four of taco truck cuisine — tacos are the Ringo, John is the mulita (for his contrived air of mystery), Paul is the quesadilla (for his mass appeal), and George, clearly, is the burrito.

George is the burrito because of his quiet dignity. George is the burrito because of the joy he has brought the world. George is the burrito because he has been under-appreciated for too long. George is the burrito because he is the best.

Have we lost you already? Full disclosure, I was introduced to both burritos and George Harrison at an impressionable age, and while I am far too ignorant of music to explain my stance on George Harrison beyond “Got My Mind Set On You is f*cking fire,” I am fully prepared to defend my opinion on the inherent superiority of the burrito over the taco.

I hereby, humbly and respectfully, submit six reasons why burritos are better than tacos:

1. VERSATILITY

