Author’s note: I have written 2,200 words about burritos. My only regret is that it could not be 22,000.
Let’s make one thing clear from the start: this article is not a hit piece on tacos. I love tacos. I love all Mexican food. I have loved Mexican food since I was a chubby six-year-old with a mullet and I still love it today (as a chubby thirty four-year-old who wishes his scalp could still produce such a glorious cascade of hair). But as much as I love tacos, I have one major and unavoidable problem with the dish: tacos should not be the flag-bearer of Mexican food. Not when there’s already something far more worthy of that mantle.
The ‘96 Bulls were not Bill Wennington’s team. Julia Sweeney did not headline Pulp Fiction. And the Beatles were not called Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band (that happened much later and it was pretty great).
Bill Wennington, Julia Sweeney, and Ringo Starr were all important parts of a greater whole, but they were not the undeniable forces pushing the greater whole toward perfection. Similarly, conversion vans that sell Mexican food should not be known as “taco trucks” and fast food restaurants that provide enchiritos to the high, and bathrooms to the desperate, should not be known as “Taco Bell.” Not when the burrito is around.
Because the burrito is superior to the taco in almost every way.
Let’s extend the Beatles analogy: Ringo Starr is an amazing musician in his own right (and a terrible painter), but he neverquite stacked up to the geniuses that surrounded him. In the same way, the taco (though undeniably delicious), is clearly the weakest of the Fab Four of taco truck cuisine — tacos are the Ringo, John is the mulita (for his contrived air of mystery), Paul is the quesadilla (for his mass appeal), and George, clearly, is the burrito.
George is the burrito because of his quiet dignity. George is the burrito because of the joy he has brought the world. George is the burrito because he has been under-appreciated for too long. George is the burrito because he is the best.
Have we lost you already? Full disclosure, I was introduced to both burritos and George Harrison at an impressionable age, and while I am far too ignorant of music to explain my stance on George Harrison beyond “Got My Mind Set On You is f*cking fire,” I am fully prepared to defend my opinion on the inherent superiority of the burrito over the taco.
I hereby, humbly and respectfully, submit six reasons why burritos are better than tacos:
1. VERSATILITY
When your gearing up for a 50/50 chorizo burger and you realize there are no buns. Pivoting to a #burrito was a great decision 👌 chopped up chorizo burger, sautéed onions and Fresno chiles, Oaxaca cheese and guajillo chili sauce. Oh man, if you could just taste it, but now it's gone forever…. Like ever. ⚡️#grubfiend ⚡️ #foodbeast
I like a good burrito as much as the next person but:
1. They ain’t Mexican.
2. They were invented for fat white people.
But wait, guys, did you READ the piece? He literally says EVERYTHING you’re saying. He is speaking about American-influenced Mexican food. There is a whole section about that.
This. They are Cali-Mex. Just as Nachos are Tex-Mex.
The Sonorans who invented them would probably disagree. But maybe you should tell that to this lady in San Pedro, Sonora, Mexico, that her tortilla de agua wrapped around delicious food isn’t really Mexican. [www.youtube.com]
1. Yes, they are. They were invented in Sonora, Mexico, where they’re still made today and where people hand made some of the best tortillas anywhere. Google “san pedro tortillas sobaqueras”. Also google burros percherones to see how crazy authentic Mexican burritos can get.
2. Mexican isn’t a race. There are plenty of white Mexicans, including fat ones.
Damn Mexican isn’t a race? What the hell do I keep getting pulled over for?!
@Andrew J probably for being Hispanic. Your cops seem like real pieces of shit lol
I’m a fit white person who loves burritos. And my fat Latino friends love them too.
I can say by this excellent piece that you don’t know real Mexican food, just what Americans think is Mexican food.
If I compared your burritos with your tacos, I would also like burritos best, but neither are real Mexican food nor real Mexican tacos and burritos.
You should come to Mexico City, I would be more than happy to give you a “taco tour”. I am an expert in that matter.
He has no idea. There are more fantastic tacos in one squared mile in any city in Mexico than what you find in the US.
The author addressed all of this. Quite eloquently, I think
@OscarAlaniz, I’d love to take you up on that offer! I’ve only been to Mexico City a couple times, and unfortunately I was only passing through, so I didn’t even come close to seeing and doing all the cool stuff in that amazing city that I wanted to, and a taco tour was a big part of that.
Fuck, you must hate your fellow Mexicans who bring their food to the US. Eat the menudo at Tacos del Chaco in Kennesaw, Georgia and you’ll shut your arrogant mouth.
A few things. Burritos are amazing. I love them. However, you are comparing something that was created in the US as if the burrito is a Mexican creation when it’s not. It’s American.
I have lived in Mexico for years and travel to many areas of the country and I have never seen a place where they sell burritos. Why? Because it’s not Mexican food.
What you are saying is like putting pasta as a pizza topping and call it Italian food.
Sadly even the comparison to Tacos is flawed since you compare it with tacos made in the USA which as much as they try it to make them as good as they are done in Mexico they never can match it. I can honestly say, there is NO taco made in the USA (I live in LA) that taste as good as tacos in Mexico. Food within Mexico would blow your mind.
Mexico: Our Food Is Worth Being Kidnapped and/or Decapitated For.
Literally every point you made — all very valid — is made in the Patriotism section of this article.
Did you read the section titled “Patriotism”? Because it agrees with every point you’re making.
^Yeah, no thanks.
@ybatman, I totally agree with you, “food within Mexico would blow your mind.” The food in Mexico blows my mind every year when I visit, and I’m really hoping that I can highlight some of the amazing food (and my favorite spots) with some articles for Uproxx. I’m gonna be in Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas in December; do you have any recommendations that I should check out?
Thanks for reading!
Qué demonios se cree este pinche gringo que no sabría la diferencia entre lo que es una buena tortilla hecha a mano de una hoja de plástico para decir que los tacos son mejores que los burritos. A la verga con estos foodies que nunca han salido de un food truck o comido un verdadero taco en México. De seguro ni siquiera conoce los buenos burritos norteños de México. A la verga contigo.
And yes, all that is in spanish because if the author couldn’t bother with tasting real tacos i won’t bother translating it.
I’ll translate for the gringos “I like the simple things in life. Butter in my ass and a sucker in my mouth”. I may be a little rusty but that’s basically what you said.
“The corn tortilla, like butterflies, wildflowers, and Princess Diana, are blessed (and cursed) with too much fragile beauty to survive in this cruel world for long.” From now on I’ll think of corn tortillas as the princess di of carbohydrates.
Burritos are pretty rad, but I’ve still got love for Papusas!
While I support papusaphilia whole heartedly, papusas are, I believe, Salvadoran, and thus disqualified.
I agree with your central point, but would like to venture that the taco is a superior delivery option when it’s a fish taco.
Also, Gremlins 2 is way better than original Gremlins.
You lost me at the first sentence by calling Burritos Mexican food. It’s Cali-Mex.
Also, why does one have to better, or compared to the other. It’s so pointless and stupid.
Maybe try arguing over what’s better, a Cali-Mex Burrito or a Lebanese Schwarma. At least those two articles of food are in the same ballpark. But, trying to one up burritos over tacos is as futile of trying to one up sushi over smoked salmon.
Tacos al pastor
Seriously, what on earth makes you think that people will read all of that knowing you are wrong on both counts? All hail the MIGHTY LAMB KEBAB!!!!
Jesus man, you may have swayed me. I was a taco man through and through but now I just don’t know where I stand. While I now proceed to eat tacos and burritos for the next week in order to find my stance can we agree that Pete Best would be the Tostada? One of the originals but just not cool enough to hang with the rest of the crew and ultimately replaced by Ringo anyway.
Thanks Parker! And that is a solid point about Pete Best and tostadas. I’m kinda pissed I didn’t think about that for the article, actually. Let me know how the week long taco and burrito experiment works out!
I don’t understand why everyone’s jimmies are rustled about the authenticity of burritos. That is entirely irrelevant to its superiority. The article isn’t about why burritos are the best Mexican food, the article is about burritos vs. tacos. Get over yourselves
@Fartakiss: Voice of reason!
The best part of this article is that it’s a fun article about how much this dude loves burritos and yet all the Mexicans (maybe including me) are attacking his knowledge of “real Mexican food.”
Mexicans: we are the original hipsters
Ha!
And I agree @Andrew J — feels like the thread (which was a pretty basic “I like burritos”) got lost in the comments!
@Steve Bramucci Liking things on the internet?! YOU MONSTERS.
Literally eating the leftovers of a massive breakfast burrito for lunch while reading this– which is a strong argument in favor of burritos, because even reheated in the microwave 6 hours later it’s still pretty damn delicious!
In the end, however, although your arguments convinced my mind, my heart is still all taco (probably literally… I really need to eat more salads!). Simply because my go-to comfort food will always be a fast food crisp taco with ground beef (hopefully from Taco Time!). It’s not classy, it will offend purists and gourmands, and it’s not something you’re going to Instagram about, but if it’s been a tough day and I need something to remind me of simpler times, that’s what I’m going with. Gotta go with my heart (or gut as the case may be).
I’m happy in my knowledge that culinary traditions are never changing and clearly demarcated by cultural and political boundaries.
Grilled Mahi tacos on flour tortillas over any burrito any day. Say what you want but corn tortillas suck.
I appreciate the enthusiastic tone and have never, ever turned away from a burrito myself, but pretty much all of your reasons are wrong.
1. Versatility. Tacos de guisado, tacos de canasta, tacos dorados and tacos de carnitas, among others, are not “tacos that are eaten in the morning”. They are breakfast foods because they have Mexican breakfast ingredients, even if they aren’t stuffed with egg or bacon or sausage, because that shit doesn’t fly in Mexico. Especially tacos de canasta: They’re arguably more different from regular tacos than breakfast burritos are from regular burritos. For an article that roots so hard for pushing greasy food boundaries, it’s surprisingly close minded when it comes to what really constitutes breakfast food (hint: it’s anything you want).
2. Variety. Again, the variety of tacos is underplayed here. Exhibit A: Seafood tacos. They are their own branch of tacos, which not only feature shrimp, octopus or crab as main ingredients, but some are downright crazy, such as the torito (a big ass pepper stuffed with cheese, shrimp and vegetables, all placed inside a tortilla with toppings). Exhibit B: Cheese tacos (not to be confused with quesadillas). Here, instead of a corn tortilla the taco is wrapped in a thin slice of solid, crispy cheese. Again, these are not only found in one particular restaurant, but are commonplace all over Mexico. Thus, tacos feature more than “superficial changes”.
3. It’s a fair point that the corn tortilla is less resilient than the flour tortilla. However, that’s not enough to put the burrito ahead, because the premise that flour tortillas “taste great the next day” is false. If you want to have a passable taco/burrito meal, you just have to accept that old, microwaved tortillas won’t do, regardless of their composition. In any case, it seems to me that tacos actually benefit from this comparison, because you’re free to have them with flour or corn torilla depending on the situation, while the burrito is fatally confined to the flour tortilla, with no chance to adapt to the situation.
4. Savor-ability. Once more, it’s false that burritos cannot become a soggy, unsatisfying mess. The bigger size of the burrito actually makes it more vulnerable to sogginess, because it takes much longer to eat. All the handling in between bites hurts the stability of the burrito a lot more than the flour tortilla contributes. A proper taco is small enough to eat in just a couple of bites, while the rest of your tacos are safely resting on the plate, granting you more than enough time to finish all of them before they become any less appetizing. Plus, you don’t eat just one taco, but several, so you should have plenty of time to savor your meal.
5. High- or low-brow. You have nothing here. Basically you’re saying that shitty food vendors usually sell burritos, but not tacos, and you like those burritos more than the other frozen foods available. It’s only fair to compare proper tacos with proper burritos, or shitty tacos with shitty burritos. Regardless, tacos can also be high- or low-brow, you can have sirloin tacos, as well as horsemeat ones, they’re just not available at gas stations.
6. Patriotism. I liked the way you put it, but the burrito, as much as you may like it, is not “the best of the United States and the best of Mexico”. The best of the United States is the hamburger, by far, and the best of Mexico is the taco, also by far. The burrito is a mix of two things, but the best of neither. It’s basically the calculator watch of the fast food world.
@HallamQ I appreciate the commitment to breaking down the argument here. I also tend to agree with you!
Literally every person that prefers burritos to tacos is either hideously naive or a fat Americanski bastard.
Burritos are bloated masses of wheat and rice.
Do I eat burritos? Yes. They’re easy to travel with. But I also eat compressed bars of fruit and nuts…because they’re easy to travel with.
I need to leave before all this wrongness makes me upset.
You’re just as bad as the dumb ass writer. Why do either of you care what people prefer. You prefer tacos he prefers burritos. Why is this even a discussion. People have different preferences.
@Downroxx You literally can’t recognize that sometimes it’s fun to argue the merits of things? You don’t get that people don’t argue over movies or food because it’s IMPORTANT but rather because it’s an amusing logical experiment?
If so, I am very sorry that you were forced to click on a post full of Bill Wennington jokes, and read through six bullet points in order to register your disdain.
@Phrederic I agree with you. I love a burrito, but once there’s beans and rice inside, I’m done. Cali burrito or nothing!
I’m still doing tacos for lunch, but damn if you didn’t make some excellent points, Esch.
And yeah to Bramucci – rice and beans inside of a burrito is pointless. Throw a few french fries in a carne asasda and scrambled egg burrito, though and I’m damn satisfied.
(Also, you used a cartoon from an old David Pemberton article! Where is he?!?! I miss his stuff!)
I really don’t see the argument in my life so much as Delicious and Satisfying Burritos versus Unique and Amazing Tacos as Delicious and Satisfying Burritos and Unique and Amazing Tacos versus It All Centers Around the Mole Enchiladas. An enchilada with bad mole is just pointless and insulting.
Love this. And agreed.