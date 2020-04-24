If you ever chat with a novice whiskey drinker about which bottles they seek out, the word “smooth” is sure to come up. Same goes for bourbon. Though it’s the lowest hanging fruit on the “what makes a whiskey expression great” tree and the very use of the word in reviews is scorned by aficionados, the appeal of smoothness in across all whiskey categories is undeniable. It’s not just about having a sippable flavor profile, either. It’s the whole experience — from the velvety mouthfeel to the gentle, mellow finish. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to call out their favorite easy-to-find whiskeys based on smoothness. They came up with 10 absolute gems — but inevitably left a few out, too. Hit us up in the comments and tell us your favorites on the basis on smoothness, we’re always looking for new drams to test.