We asked Bartenders To Name The Smoothest Bourbons You Can Find Almost Anywhere

What makes a bourbon smooth? Is it the exact right amount of corn sweetness in the mash bill? The aging process in charred white oak barrels (with maybe a second-run barrel for finishing)? Perhaps it’s the time spent in the barrel itself? Yes, yes, and yes. It’s all of those elements (plus a few other intangibles) coming together in symphony — culminating in the sort of cruisy, easy-drinking bourbons you can savor without any of the “bite” that spirits served neat so often have. These smooth sippers might not always be “the best” in how they challenge us and expand our palates, but they certainly make for a pleasant drinking experience. The kind of bottles that you’re bound to return to again and again. The type of bourbon that you reach for on a slow evening spent on the back porch. We asked some of our most beloved bartenders to shout out their favorite bourbons on the basis of smoothness. If you’re looking for that defining characteristic, any of these bottles will give you just what you need.