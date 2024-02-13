It’s hard to find a barrel-strength bourbon more fought over than Stagg. People go nuts for this bottle of whiskey. They’ll line up overnight at liquor stores to buy one — just one — at MSRP. They’ll enter lotteries. They’ll spend way too much at auctions. And then they’ll tell you all about it (mostly online). Arguments will rage over how low or high the ABVs are and how amazing that makes the whiskey.

So when a new Stagg arrives, it’s usually a big goddamn deal. That’s a given.

Read our reviews of every Buffalo Trace brand here.

Below, we’re breaking down the latest release from Stagg, which was actually released into the wild late last year. But since we are just seeing those bottles hit shelves here in 2024, now’s the time to talk about it. The same thing happened last year. The Stagg 22 release (2022’s bottle) didn’t hit shelves until 2023.

So this isn’t anything new. It does however give us a chance for a deeper dive — since I had the chance to try this one last year. So along with the pertinent details of the new release, I can also give you some tasting notes. Let’s dive in!