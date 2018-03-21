Starbucks Is Offering A Boatload Of Money For Anyone Who Can Make Them A Compostable Cup

#Coffee #Starbucks
03.21.18 1 hour ago

UPROXX

Starbucks cups seem to stay in the news, either because someone is irate and think they are warring against religious holidays, or because there are hidden sizes that no one but the most devout of Starbucks drinkers knows about. This week, the controversial cups are finally down to make some good (or neutral, however you see it) news because the company is looking for ways to make a positive impact on the environment — and they’re willing to pay for it. The powers that be at Sbux have introduced the $10 million NextGen Cup Challenge initiative, which will give grants to researchers coming up with ways to create a truly 100% compostable coffee container.

“This is the first step in the development of a global end-to-end solution that would allow cups around the world to be diverted from landfills and composted or given a second life as another cup, napkin or even a chair – anything that can use recycled material,” the satement reads, noting that Starbucks paper cups currently are made with 10% post-consumer recycled fiber.

The problem with the current coffee cups isn’t the paper, it’s the lining for which cup constructors are having a hard time finding a fully recyclable solution, but Starbucks is hoping the grant will be an incentive to spur environmentally-conscious researchers on to find an alternative. The company is already trying to convince customers in some locations to use reuseable cups by charging for disposable cups, but since takeway cups are the most popular, finding a way to be able to fully recycle them is looking like the best option.

This announcement comes on the heels of other food companies heading toward less harmful options, including McDonald’s, PepsiCo, Dunkin Donuts, Evian, and Coca-Cola, who are all remixing their packaging to clean up landfills and reduce waste.

Getty Image

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coffee#Starbucks
TAGSCOFFEEecologyEnvironmental FriendlyRecyclingSTARBUCKSstarbucks cups

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP