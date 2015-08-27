Tesla’s Model S P85D Is So Good, It Broke Consumer Reports’ Ratings Scale

Tesla comes in for the occasional mocking around here, mostly due to Elon Musk being… something of an unpleasant character, let’s say. But the man can sure build a car, as Consumer Reports just demonstrated.
As we all know, Consumer Reports isn’t in thrall to auto industry advertising, and as a result, a good rating from the company is highly prized. Tesla’s new high end luxury car the Model S P85D, though, pulled off something that’s never happened before. Namely, it broke the company’s 100 point scale.
In rating it, however, we faced a quandary: The Tesla initially scored 103 in the Consumer Reports’ Ratings system, which by definition doesn’t go past 100. The car set a new benchmark, so we had to make changes to our scoring to account for it. Those changes didn’t affect the scores of other cars.
Why? Short answer, the P85D can go from zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds, has better braking and handling than its lower-budget forefather the Model S, and still gets the equivalent of 87mpg. In short, it’s what you’d expect a supercar designed to show off its company’s stuff to be like in the first place. Consumer Reports still had a few objections, mostly surrounding the firmness of the ride, but breaking the review scale is hard to argue with.
With a price tag of $127,820, most people aren’t getting a P85D. But it’s a good demonstration of just how effective Tesla’s technology is, and just how much further electric cars can go.
What the hell kind of measurement scale are they using where you can get more than perfect? Is it weighted somewhere? Did they just start giving it 12/10 on categories?
There’s no such thing as a perfect car, especially if compared to the market as whole, so I’m not especially blown away by this news. I feel as thought shenanigans were at play somewhere.
100 doesn’t have to mean perfect. If it’s possible to go over, then it’s obviously not meant to be a definitive nothing-could-be-better-than-this kind of rating.
The scale is based on maximum expected capabilities of a combustion engine. Hence this car’s ability to blow up the analysis.
I’m just thinking scientifically. If you have a measurement scale that is “busted” either your measurements aren’t accurate, or your scale is wrong. Or you’re grading on curve, I suppose.
Lester’s explanation could fit. But I’m really interested in seeing a scoring breakdown. Performance wise, electric and combustion cars (at that high of a level) are pretty much equivalent. Perhaps an efficiency measurement is where it breaks the combustion based scale then? More details please.
I’m sure the 1%ers who can afford this thing are gonna love it.
Handling: *****
Accelleration: *****
Exterior/Interior Aesthetics: *****
Poon-ability: *****
Affordability: *