Similar to gin and vodka, blanco tequila is often thought of as either a mixing tequila or as something to imbibe solely in the warmer months. If you want a slow sipper and enjoy aged spirits, you might want to take a step up — into the realm of reposado. For non tequila aficionados, we’re talking about bottles that have matured between two and twelve months in oak barrels.

The term “reposado” translates to “rested” in English and that’s exactly what this tequila is. Not aged for a long time. Simply rested to impart a few extra flavors. Unlike the extended aging of añejo tequila, reposado is still fairly roasted agave-heavy but the limited aging does add flavors like vanilla, oak, and caramel into the mix.

Now, don’t go scrambling trying to find a great reposado just yet (though if that’s your aim — we’ve got you). Instead, let your local bartenders help. We asked a few well-known bartenders and mixologists to tell us their favorite sipping reposado tequilas. Keep scrolling to see them all, then stock up for the holiday gatherings to come.

Arette Reposado

Andrew Hueston, bartender at Stephen Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $26.99

The Tequila:

I’m a sucker for a value agave with a good story. Arette to me is the best choice. It’s owned and produced by a family with a pedigree in tequila production. As a bonus, it’s inexpensive enough to power your rail or well selection.

There are hints of luscious citrus and juicy grass with citrus-like woodinesss.