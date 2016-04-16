Shutterstock

It can be hard enough navigating your own romantic relationships, now you have to help others too? It’s true, sometimes you’ll be required by the bonds of friendship to step out of your self-involved cocoon and help your bestie with their relationship problems. Every good friend knows that when you get the “It’s over between me and Josh” text, it is your job to grab some Ben & Jerry’s and beer and lend an ear. On top of always agreeing that their mother is wrong about their career prospects and that the person who made their life hell back in high school definitely got fat by now, best friend rule #1 is always being there after a bad break up.

However, it’s easy to accidentally say the wrong thing when you probably should just listen instead. Be careful. People tend to be extremely raw and sensitive after a relationship goes south, so it is best to tread lightly. While there are many, many ways to screw this up, here are a few guidelines on what to avoid when you’re trying to keep the recently single from unraveling.

“Everything happens for a reason.”

Ordered universe or random chance, a break up is going to hurt like hell either way. By removing their agency and making them feel like they wasted their time without any say in the matter, your friend is probably going to feel even more low. Sure, it could make them feel like all of the pain they’re feeling now is one piece to the puzzle they have to solve in order to find true love, but that’s not really how life works, is it? This just doesn’t quite hold up to rational thought.