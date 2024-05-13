The opening of Disney World‘s new ride is “almost there.”

Walt Disney World announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a reimagining of Splash Mountain, will open to the public in Magic Kingdom on June 28. Based on the 2009 Oscar-nominated animated film The Princess and the Frog, the ride is described as “a musical adventure” through the bayou,” according to Disney. “Along the way, you will see some familiar faces, make new friends, and travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.” There will be new animatronics and new music, but the thrilling 50-foot drop remains.

Brian Orr, the show systems studio executive of Walt Disney Imagineering, discussed the state-of-the-art animatronics with Disney Parks Blog. “These figures build on our legacy with even more sophistication,” he said. “Looking back at where we’ve been, I am immensely proud of this team who constantly pushes the envelope of creativity to champion us forward beyond imagination. We cannot wait for you to see how Imagineers have built on our history and continue to tell amazing stories through the blending of art and science.”

The gator better be covered in beignet dust, y’know, for accuracy’s sake.

You can learn more about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which open in California’s Disneyland Park later this year, by heading to Disney’s website. And watching the date-announcement video above.