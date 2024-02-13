Can’t make it to Mardi Gras in New Orleans this year? Here’s the next best thing: the Walt Disney World Resort has announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in Florida’s Magic Kingdom this summer.

An update on the ride from Magic Kingdom Park vice president Sarah Riles on the Disney Parks Blog reads, “We can’t wait for you to ‘come join the party’ when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida this summer, and later in 2024 at Disneyland Park in California. For now, I leave you with a new phrase I’ve learned as I get into the Mardi Gras spirit: laissez les bons temps rouler – let the good times roll and happy Mardi Gras!”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure takes the bones of Splash Mountain and adds New Orleans flair with characters from the 2009 animated film The Princess and The Frog. There’s new animatronics and music, but the iconic drop remains.

Here’s the official ride description:

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Disney also shared a look at the impressive ride animatronics.

