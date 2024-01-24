When Does Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Open At Disneyland And Disney World?

There are a lot of good reasons to visit the Disney theme parks in 2024, none more exciting than the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog, the log flume ride is the attraction that replaced Splash Mountain in Disneyland‘s Critter Country and Frontierland in Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom. There will be new animatronics and new songs, but the terrifying drop remains the same.

Here’s how Disney describes the ride: “Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Dr. Facilier, an underrated Disney villain voiced in the movie by the great Keith David, had better make an appearance. We need more scoundrels in Disney rides.

So when can you experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in person? There’s no official opening date, but it’s definitely going to be this year, as confirmed on the official Walt Disney World (“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open in Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort in 2024”) and Disneyland (“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Disneyland Park”) websites.

Until then, Disneyland guests can visit Tiana’s Palace.