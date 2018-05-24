A Travel Expert Shares Her Favorite Local Lifestyle Experiences

#Adventure #Photography #Travel #Food
Life & Culture Writer
05.24.18

Uproxx

It is no secret that travel is good for you. There aren’t even any rules about what kind of adventuring you have to do in order to reap the benefits. If you wanna join a prepackaged tour, cool. If you wanna tape pages of Lonely Planet to a wall and throw a dart, that works too. But, when it comes to tapping your wanderlust there is something deeply satisfying about going full Rick Steves and seeing how the locals live.

According to a recent study by Chase and Marriott, only 54 percent of Americans want to experience a new culture when they take a trip based on their personal passions. That number seems much lower than it ought to be. We get it, finding hidden gems and walking in the footsteps of longtime residents may not be a primary drive for everyone, but for those intrepid folks who do dare to “go local,” the payoff is huge.

We reached out to Alivia Latimer, a photographer and creative based in Portland, OR, to share insight from some of her favorite travel destinations. Latimer was psyched to shout out her favorite local lifestyle experiences, because her global explorations center on spontaneity and authenticity.

“I love wandering the streets,” she explains. “Exploring with no destination or end place in mind. Just seeing what I uncover.”

In speaking with us, she hit on multiple continents and provided a nice spectrum — ranging from bougie avocado toast in Europe to street markets in Africa. Try reading her descriptions without wanting to experience a new culture, local-style.

Alivia Latimer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adventure#Photography#Travel#Food
TAGSadventureFOODLocal CulturephotographyTRAVEL

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.22.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP