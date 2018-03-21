An Expert Breaks Down How To Improve Your Sex Life With Weed

Unsplash

Keeping sex fresh and interesting is vital. If that wasn’t the case, publications wouldn’t plaster their covers with promises to reveal “the secrets that will drive your partner wild in the bedroom!!!” But they do, because we eat that sh*t up. We will buy a magazine or click on a link that we think will make us a seduction dynamo.

Why? Because we all want to blow minds. Everyone wants to be an unforgettable f*ck.

As cannabis becomes legal in an increasing number of states, it’s making sex memorable in ways that weren’t widely accepted or accessible in the past. So to get the skinny on how to improve your sex life (aka “drive your partner wild!!”) with cannabis, we turned to April Pride — an activist, designer, and entrepreneur. The creator of cannabis lifestyle brand Van der Pop, Pride is known for her sleek smoking accessories. But, Van der Pop also dedicates considerable time to welcoming women into the cannabis community, supporting female-owned brands, and helping women maximize the health and wellness benefits of the plant (including all the sexy, sexy ones).

We sat down with Pride to ask her about how both men and women can incorporate cannabis into sex. She not only supplied us with general info, but also named specific products (with which she has no affiliation), and sealed the deal with vital tips for first-time users. Read on before you get it on.

Before we get into sex stuff, how did you get into this whole scene? You’re more than a weed accessory brand, obviously.

Yes. I wanted to introduce better-looking products, which were aligned with how women live their lives. What I found, about six months after launch, was that there was so much education that needed to happen before you could show someone our products in the first place. They didn’t understand why they should buy it or what was important about the plant that was inside our jars or inside our stash bags.

When we launched we had an advice column, a strain reviews, so, it wasn’t as though education wasn’t a part of the plan. But now, education is really, in my mind. No matter what the product is — information we want to share, or events, acclamations, or the products themselves — we really listen to what women, in particular, want and need. I think that’s why people really connect with what they’re seeing from my company. It doesn’t help anybody if we’re not approaching this or sharing things that resonate with women.