Here’s All Of The Free Food Our Veterans Can Feast On For Veteran’s Day

#Food
11.11.16 2 years ago

Shutterstock

Today is Veterans Day, the day we honor everyone who’s served our country with a break from mail delivery and banking and — even better — food freebies and discounts.

We’ve got a roundup of what you can get if you’re a veteran or active duty military — and Whew! It’s a lot! If you really wanted to (and we wouldn’t judge), you could take a tour of every place on the list and eat from breakfast until 3rd dinner. Keep in mind, though: the majority of these deals require some proof of military service, so get out that ID, pull that old uniform from the back of your closet, or start rooting through your papers for your last set of orders. Your stomach is depending on you.

One last thing from all of us here at Uproxx: thank you for your service! Now go take advantage of the deals that await you.

Applebee

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSFOODFREE FOODHAPPY VETERAN'S DAYMILITARYveteran's day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 7 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP