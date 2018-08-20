Lithuania’s New Tourism Campaign Goes Hard And Deep With Sex Puns

“Nobody knows where it is but when you find it – it’s amazing!” So goes the tag-line for a new advertising campaign for Vilnius, Lithuania’s capital city. The ad series, which was launched on August 8th (otherwise known as International Orgasm Day), also precedes the official visit of Pope Francis in the coming weeks. Naturally, the combination of these elements have combined to create an… agitation. Both Vilnius’s Archbishop and former Mayor expressed concerns (prompted by Western stereotypes about Eastern Europe) that the campaign promotes sex tourism and will attract the wrong kind of tourist to Vilnius. Others, however, have embraced the creative campaign — which evidently came from Lithuanian advertising students, according to the city’s tourism board, Go Vilnius.

The campaign made the new cycle rounds before landing on John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, where he beguilingly asked, “Will this ad get people to come?”