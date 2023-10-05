If it seems like your entire social media feed over the summer was just a stream of pics of your friends in Spain’s Balearic Islands (think: partying in Ibiza or lounging sexily on Mallorca’s beaches), then join the club. Both Ibitza and Mallorca are fully on the “Cool Kid of Instagram” summer travel circuit. Which is fun for many but also… kinda turned me off a tad. So when I heard about the lesser-known island of Menorca — often called “Mallorca’s little sister” — I booked a flight straightaway. Not only did I discover that Menorca lis indeed ess crowded than Mallorca, but I also found my new favorite hotel on earth. Villa le Blanc by Gran Meliá has that “it” factor. It’s new(ish), sexy, eco-conscious, and gives an overall sense of Mediterranean laidback luxury without ever trying too hard. It also delivers a sense of place, from the scenery, F&B curated by a local chef, and one of the most comfortable beds I’ve ever jumped into. Let’s get down to the details…

WHY IT’S AWESOME: Well, first of all….look at this place: From the moment I walked in, the cool design and architecture caught my attention. But when I learned that they sourced all of the hotel’s artwork, sculptures, and even furniture, from local artisans to drive support to the island’s businesses, I knew I’d just walked into someplace special. The hotel opened last summer as the island’s first energy-efficient carbon-neutral luxury hotel, with sustainability efforts and tributes to Menorcan food and design. Spanish architect Álvaro Sans transformed this hotel to reflect traditional Menorcan architecture including sea-facing terraces, tons of natural light (perfect for snapping those Insta-worthy pics), and materials like stone, wood, and clay with a predominately white and blue color scheme. One of the coolest aspects was that the common areas throughout the resort are designed to achieve a seamless blend of outdoor and indoor spaces. Also, the hotel’s gardens are planted with olive, cypress, lemon, and pomegranate trees, among other local plants. If you’re anything like me and always seek some sort of wellness experience while on vacation (because, #selfcare), the spa can’t be missed. Treatments feature all-natural, vegan products that combine essential oils, trace elements, and naturally active and biotechnological ingredients that are all carefully selected for their high quality and sustainability. Guests can use the spa’s hydrothermal circuit consisting of a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, and hammam. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK: From my pool-side cabana lunches (my must-try picks: oysters and the spicy tuna roll) to golden hour cocktails and dinner, every single bite and sip here excited me. The hotel’s dining pays homage to local products, with each restaurant using the fresh ingredients from the island’s various farms. Located on the first-floor terrace overlooking the sea, Villa Le Blanc is home to the newest location of S’Amarador — widely recognized as one of the top seafood restaurants on the island. The restaurant works with top fishermen and farmers to source the ingredients for its delicious rice dishes and seafood bisques, with a particular focus on one of the culinary highlights of the Balearic Sea: the local red lobster. The restaurant preserves and adapts all the traditions of the ancient fishermen’s taverns that used to be located throughout the port area. My menu recs: the Menorcan lobster stew, monkfish, and the margarita cocktail.

Along with S’Amarador, the restaurateur Joan Canals brings his Menorcan cuisine expertise to Cru, which combines fresh fish, shellfish, vegetables, and olive oils for super contemporary techniques and presentation. Ceviche, sushi, oysters, and the famous Mahón cheeses are all highlights. Cru is also the more social gathering spot to grab cocktails, meet other guests, and watch the sunset. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villa Le Blanc, Gran Meliá (@villaleblancgm) Lastly, Nivi is the hotel’s all-day restaurant, which offers grilled dishes, rice specialties, international-inspired menus, and dare I say, an extensive wine list. It’s also the go-to spot for its breakfast buffet. However, as a self-proclaimed “room service snob,” I opted for a breakfast room service. It was well worth it.