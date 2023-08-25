Doughnuts
Portland’s Voodoo Doughnuts Was Deemed The ‘Worst Tourist Attraction’ And There Were Some Fascinating Reactions

Is Portland’s iconic Voodoo Doughnuts the most overrated tourist attraction in the world? According to a study by USA Today — and by “study” we mean they scanned 23.2 million Google Reviews of popular tourist attractions looking for the words ‘tourist trap,’ ‘overrated’ and ‘expensive,’ so it’s… not exactly scientific — it is, alongside the Four Corners (the biggest US tourist trap), and the California Academy of Sciences (the most overpriced attraction). We’re not quite convinced, not because we have love for Voodoo Doughnuts (mom-and-pop doughnut shops for the win!), but because we’re not entirely sure you can call a f*cking doughnut shop a tourist attraction at all. [Also, because Four Corners is amazing — go to Canyon De Chelley and tell me otherwise. -ed]

Who are you that you’re traveling far and wide for doughnuts? If you’re coming to Portland and visiting Voodoo Doughnuts is at the top of your list of things to do, you’re probably missing out on a lot of things. That’s our take, but the internet at large had a different take.

While many people agreed, several X users — aka the app formally known as Twitter — were happy to name tourist attractions that are an even bigger waste of time with some even declaring that Portland itself was overrated.

We think that one is a stretch. But here are some of the takes X users offered.

Where do you stand? Is Voodoo Doughnuts overrated, underrated, accurately rated? Is Uproxx Life editor (and Portland boy) Steve Bramucci wrong? (Absolutely).

