Is Portland’s iconic Voodoo Doughnuts the most overrated tourist attraction in the world? According to a study by USA Today — and by “study” we mean they scanned 23.2 million Google Reviews of popular tourist attractions looking for the words ‘tourist trap,’ ‘overrated’ and ‘expensive,’ so it’s… not exactly scientific — it is, alongside the Four Corners (the biggest US tourist trap), and the California Academy of Sciences (the most overpriced attraction). We’re not quite convinced, not because we have love for Voodoo Doughnuts (mom-and-pop doughnut shops for the win!), but because we’re not entirely sure you can call a f*cking doughnut shop a tourist attraction at all. [Also, because Four Corners is amazing — go to Canyon De Chelley and tell me otherwise. -ed]

Who are you that you’re traveling far and wide for doughnuts? If you’re coming to Portland and visiting Voodoo Doughnuts is at the top of your list of things to do, you’re probably missing out on a lot of things. That’s our take, but the internet at large had a different take.

DO YOU AGREE? Voodoo Doughnut in Portland is the most overrated tourist attraction in the world https://t.co/s6HH3OGA3e pic.twitter.com/5uWanypIcC — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) August 23, 2023

While many people agreed, several X users — aka the app formally known as Twitter — were happy to name tourist attractions that are an even bigger waste of time with some even declaring that Portland itself was overrated.

We think that one is a stretch. But here are some of the takes X users offered.

I think anything Portland is overrated. — (AAA) AsianAmericanAlan (@AAllasson) August 24, 2023

Lots of people in this thread who have never been to Plymouth Rock. — Ivy Mike Eats (@IvyMikeEats) August 24, 2023

In the world? Have you waited on line to see the Mona Lisa? — Neil G (@nmg222) August 24, 2023

For Portland, about as overrated as Multnomah Falls. — Tony_6_309 (@Tony63091) August 23, 2023

I’ll put Salt & Straw up there. — Panamom☮️ (@denisegoducks) August 24, 2023

They're overrated. But surely Times Square has more global visibility and is just a loud intersection. — Alex Barry (@AFictionalGuy) August 23, 2023

Everything about Portland is overrated now…I would include Powell Bookstore…. — Adrian (@OtterAdrian) August 24, 2023

Covent Garden, Distillery District, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Byward Market, Times Square, Pike Place and yes, even voodoo Donuts all fall under The Little Mermaid statute… if you don't like them, they're free and a 10 minute walk from something cool, and that's not nothing! — John Lebow (@BigNiceJohn) August 24, 2023

If we're talking about food-as-tourist-attraction, #Innout is clearly the most overrated. https://t.co/1bYOlCwWHn — Steve Bramucci (@stevebram) August 24, 2023

Where do you stand? Is Voodoo Doughnuts overrated, underrated, accurately rated? Is Uproxx Life editor (and Portland boy) Steve Bramucci wrong? (Absolutely).