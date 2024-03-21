We Tried Wendy’s New Orange Dreamsicle Frosty — Here’s The Verdict

Two years ago, Wendy’s decided to mix up its menu by swapping out its vanilla Frosty for strawberry for a limited time. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the fast food chain went 53 years before finally dropping a strawberry flavor — and considering strawberry is one of the three most popular milkshake flavors, you have to admit… it’s kind of strange.

Since then Wendy’s has continued to experiment, dropping a Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint Frosty. These have all been delicious, but Wendy’s may have just dropped its greatest Frosty flavor to date this week. We’re talking about the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.

The flavor is inspired by the classic creamsicle ice cream pop (you may know it as the 50/50 bar) which is a combination of orange and creamy vanilla. It’s a dessert that attempts to be equal parts refreshing and sweet. It’s a simple concept, but I’ve tasted all manner of different sweet treats that try to capture this flavor and fail. So how did Wendy’s do?

Read on to find out!