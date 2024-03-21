We Tried Wendy’s New Orange Dreamsicle Frosty — Here’s The Verdict

Two years ago, Wendy’s decided to mix up its menu by swapping out its vanilla Frosty for strawberry for a limited time. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but the fast food chain went 53 years before finally dropping a strawberry flavor — and considering strawberry is one of the three most popular milkshake flavors, you have to admit… it’s kind of strange.
Since then Wendy’s has continued to experiment, dropping a Pumpkin Spice, and Peppermint Frosty. These have all been delicious, but Wendy’s may have just dropped its greatest Frosty flavor to date this week. We’re talking about the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty.
The flavor is inspired by the classic creamsicle ice cream pop (you may know it as the 50/50 bar) which is a combination of orange and creamy vanilla. It’s a dessert that attempts to be equal parts refreshing and sweet. It’s a simple concept, but I’ve tasted all manner of different sweet treats that try to capture this flavor and fail. So how did Wendy’s do?
Orange Dreamsicle Frosty
Tasting Notes & Thoughts:
What jumped out to me on my initial taste test of the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty is how well-balanced it is. A light and delicate sweet orange flavor hit the palate first, before creamy vanilla flavors took over, with a refreshing light and tangy finish. It’s not quite as heavy on the orange as a traditional creamsicle, and it’s better for it.
Because this is a Frosty we’re dealing with and not a traditional milkshake, the thickness is ultra-dense and luxurious and keeps its consistency for at least a half-hour before it starts to break down and get watery.
In terms of where it stands compared to the other Frosty flavors, I’d put this at the top. The flavor is an obvious improvement over the neutral flavor of the vanilla Frosty and has a better aftertaste and overall flavor profile than the chocolate.
The Bottom Line:
Not only is the Orange Dreamsicle a delicious Frosty, but it may be the best flavor of the dessert treat ever.
