A doctor from Spain who recently contracted the coronavirus has been tweeting daily updates of life under quarantine while chronicling the progression of his infection. He’s sharing information such as symptoms of the virus and ultrasound pictures of his lungs. Dr. Yale Tung Chen, an emergency physician at the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, tells NBC News that he contracted the virus while treating infected patients at the hospital. He has been quarantined in his home since being diagnosed on Sunday.

Dr. Chen, who is 35-years-old, seems to be fairing well with the infection. He’s currently on day three and reports that his condition is improving. That’s good news! According to Chen, symptoms so far have included sore throat, headache, dry cough, and some diarrhea. Chen has also shared ultrasounds that show an effusion developing in his lungs, which is thought to lead to the pneumonia some patients exhibit.

Dr. Chen’s experience is giving us a first-hand glimpse into what life with the virus might be like for those exhibiting mild symptoms. We’re rooting for the guy and we’ll keep up to date with his progress each day and follow his journey.