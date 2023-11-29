Here’s When All The Big Fast Food Restaurants Stop Serving Breakfast

Fast food breakfast is where it’s at. Hear me out here for a second — as much as we love our double cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches, the breakfast hours offer us more inventive meals and in some cases, better food than the daytime menu. Truly.

Take McDonald’s for instance, a typical double cheeseburger is fine, it gets the job done, but a Sausage and Egg McMuffin? That’s a mouthwatering sandwich that’ll leave you truly satisfied. The same goes for Wendy’s, where the best side order is the breakfast potatoes. But to eat those, you’ll have to get to a drive-thru before 10:30 am. And don’t even get us started on Chick-N-Minis, breakfast burritos, and the Breakfast Crunchwrap. These are all must-order food items that you should experience at the very least, once a month.

Alas… nothing stings like rolling up to a breakfast drive-thru only to hear that the breakfast hours are over and now you’re left improvising your order at the last minute. So we listed every big fast food chain’s breakfast hours so you’re never caught off guard in the drive-thru.

Bojangles — Bojangles breakfast biscuit combos and Bo-Tato Rounds are available at any time of day.

Burger King — BK’s breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am nationwide. Currently, BK restaurants in Detroit and parts of Texas are testing out the Breakfast Grill’wich sandwich, which features bacon, Black Forest ham, or sausage between a grilled flatbread bun with scrambled eggs and cheese. Sounds tasty!

Carl’s Jr/ Hardees — Car’s Jr’s breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am.

Chick-fil-A — Chick-fil-A breakfast hours run from 6:00 am to 10:30 am. You can order lunch at any time so if you want Chick-N-Minis or a Spicy Chicken Biscuit and an order of Waffle Fries, you can do that! You don’t have to settle for those hashbrowns if you don’t want to.

Del Taco — Del Taco’s breakfast hours run from 5:00 am to 10:45 am. Why that extra 15 minutes? Who knows, but we aren’t complaining.

Dunkin’ — Dunkin’s breakfast hours extend all day or until they run out of food.

Jack in the Box — If you’re a hardcore breakfast fan you’ll be pleased to know that Jack in the Box serves breakfast 24hrs.