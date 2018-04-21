For as long as humanity has looked to the sky, we’ve seen the Lyrid meteor shower. Records of the Lyrids, the oldest known annual meteor shower, date back at least to 687 BC, and may go back even further. That makes them not just a beautiful show in the sky, but also a deep connection to our collective past as a human race.
Want to check it out? Here’s what you need to know.
Early Lyrid! Sang astrofotografer mengatakan: Saya sedang memotret Matahari terbenam sambil menunggu melintasnya ISS. Namun, hal tak terduga terjadi, bola api (meteor yang sangat terang) terbakar di atmosfer dengan cahaya biru kehijauan. Ini pertama kali saya melihatnya secara langsung. Oh iya, bunga di latar depan foto ini adalah bunga pasque (Pulsatilla nigricans) yang awalnya ingin saya sertakan pada gambar melintasnya ISS, tetapi yang melintas justru meteor. Kredit foto: Monika Landy-Gyebnar. 8 April 2018. Veszprem, Hongaria. #meteor #lyrid #fireball #bolaapi #infoastronomy
- The Lyrids are actually bits falling off a comet: Specifically, they’re falling off the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, which has an orbit of 415 years, one of the shortest for a comet in our solar system. That’s why it’s so consistent. And as it travels, it leaves a huge trail of debris behind it that we swing through every year.
- Every year in mid-to-late April, the Earth and Thatcher’s orbit intersect, causing a meteor shower: It’s not quite like clockwork; the Lyrids can pop up anywhere from April 16th to April 26th. This year, though, they’ll be at their most intense on the weekend, April 21st and April 22nd. Saturday will be the best time to see them, as the moon will be slightly less bright that evening.
