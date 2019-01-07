DJ FRiGiD Tells Us Where To Party In Costa Rica

OCASO FESTIVAL

Over the weekend, the sleepy beach town of Tamarindo in the province of Guanacaste, Costa Rica was alive with the thrumming of DJs and acts from around the world. The much-beloved Ocaso Festival got pumping on Wednesday and is still rolling today with a detox/ re-acclimation-themed beach party. All weekend, crowds revelled beneath the tropic skies and on the powdery beaches. It was a full-on scene (we’ll have photos for you later today).

For DJ FRiGiD the festival is something of a homecoming. The artist rose to prominence in the Costa Rican electronic music scene of the mid-90s. He made his name with sets at Club Regina 51 — the sun around which Costa Rica’s house and electronic music scene orbited at the time. After traveling the world with residencies throughout Europe, FRiGiD returned to Costa Rica for Ocaso — a pretty fantastic place for a homecoming if you’re into thrilled crowds and perfect surf.

With FRiGiD’s Costa Rican return wrapping up today, we asked him to share his advice for future party-centric travels around the country. He shouted out some classics and came back with a few surprises too.

DJ FRiGiD

1. Ocaso Festival (Tamarindo)

This year’s fest is wrapping up, but this is flat out the biggest and finest electronic music festival in Costa Rica. Ocaso is dedicated to underground music culture at beautiful Tamarindo beach, where the sea and sunsets are the perfect setting for what I consider the most important event of the year. The event has been growing in fans eager to listen to the national and international DJs on the line-up. Bigger names are added to the lineup each year, which is a major plus for the local and international crowd, who expands each edition.