As you can see from the above video, the summertime vibes were set to high recently in New York City where WMX and White Claw teamed up to celebrate the beverage brand’s new REFRSHR line of drinks. The exclusive activation took over The Little Shop, a trend spot in the historic Seaport District just a stone’s throw away from the ocean, offering a lively sanctuary from the sweltering city heat outside.

Guests started the experience by walking through the seemingly ordinary neighborhood convenience store before being ushered through a secret sliding door in the back by fridges fully stocked with White Claw. There they were greeted by a popping party that combined surfer cool with streetwear culture, the inspiration for the REFRSHR can design. Inside, the fashionable crowd enjoyed wafts of cooled air from the freezers paired with fittingly revitalizing REFRSHR in ice-cold cans. The new flavors of iced teas and lemonades range from blood orange with a hint of black raspberry to limón with a hint of calamansi to more traditional offerings like strawberry.

On scene was a spectacular 300-pound ice sculpture wave that sat at a place of honor atop the bar. The mood and overall tone were set brilliantly by tunes provided by local DJ Ella Hu$$le from her booth. The song choices were on point with the room bouncing to bangers all night.

The attendees didn’t have to leave empty-handed either, as the event was also host to local streetwear customizers Zachariah of Thanks A Lot, Danica Pantic, and Johnny Skinz who were handcrafting specialty REFRSHR merch. Guests were walking out with hand-printed tees by Thanks A Lot and hand-painted hats by Skinz. So not only did the hyped crowd leave The Little Shop feeling refreshed but they also left looking fresh.