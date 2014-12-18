Use These ‘Pineapple Express’ Lines To Help You Forget You Were Going To See ‘The Interview’

#Judd Apatow #The Interview #Movie Quotes #Seth Rogen
12.18.14 4 years ago 11 Comments
As you may have heard, Seth Rogen and James Franco’s The Interview is no longer being released. Like, at all. With many a Christmas day plans ruined by — probably — North Korea, the least I can do is to put together some repeatable lines from that other famous Rogen-Franco stoner comedy.

So here I present to you, all the Pineapple Express quotes you need to get over your harshed The Interview buzz…

“You ain’t got no style, mothaf*cka.” — Matheson

Everyday use: When someone says they have “swag.”

“I used to use this little gun when I was a prostitute.” — Red

Everyday use: When someone has gone too small.

“Why would he bear arms?” — Dale

Everyday use: When the constitution isn’t helping your predicament.

“Hands down the dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.” — Saul

Everyday use: When you’ve found the pinnacle stuff.

“I look like Hamburglar! And the Elephant Man!” — Matheson

Everyday use: When you first wake up in the morning.

“You a**holes will do exactly as I say, or I will will take you outside and f*ck you in the street.” — Robert

Everyday use: When you’re the scariest person in the room.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judd Apatow#The Interview#Movie Quotes#Seth Rogen
TAGSJUDD APATOWmovie quotespineapple expressSETH ROGENTHE INTERVIEW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP