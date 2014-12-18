Use These ‘Pineapple Express’ Lines To Help You Forget You Were Going To See ‘The Interview’

So here I present to you, all the Pineapple Express quotes you need to get over your harshed The Interview buzz…
“You ain’t got no style, mothaf*cka.” — Matheson
Everyday use: When someone says they have “swag.”
“I used to use this little gun when I was a prostitute.” — Red
Everyday use: When someone has gone too small.
“Why would he bear arms?” — Dale
Everyday use: When the constitution isn’t helping your predicament.
“Hands down the dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.” — Saul
Everyday use: When you’ve found the pinnacle stuff.
“I look like Hamburglar! And the Elephant Man!” — Matheson
Everyday use: When you first wake up in the morning.
“You a**holes will do exactly as I say, or I will will take you outside and f*ck you in the street.” — Robert
Everyday use: When you’re the scariest person in the room.
You left out the best one:
“FUCK THA PO-LEECE!”
The screencap of I’ve Seen’t It was my wallpaper for most of college.
I made you fish tacos and that’s how you do me?
This!
Who’s that in the picture? “Oh that’s me and my bubby.” I don’t know why but I love that line.
Today’s my cat’s birthday.
Also – “I uh, feel like a slice of butter melting on a big ol’ pile of flapjacks.”
Did you throw up on my printer? Is it broken?
The two I go back to:
“I’m gonna fucking become a civil engineer. Design septic tanks for playgrounds. Little kids can take shits.”
And of course:
“Fuck Jeff Goldblum”
You forgot bros before hoes, just like Red.
I also enjoy saying that things are as red as the devil’s dick.
Sucka’ mah balls, TWO TIMES!