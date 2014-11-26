‘Ghostbusters’ Quotes For When You Need To Remind Everyone How You Do Things Downtown

“We’re ready to believe you.” — The Ghostbusters
Everyday use: When you want to believe.
“Don’t cross the streams.” — Egon Spengler
Everyday use: When no one knows how to do the job.
“Alright, this chick is toast!” — Peter Venkman
Everyday use: When you’re preparing for battle.
“Back off man, I’m a scientist.” — Peter Venkman
Everyday use: When no one can tell you how to do your job.
“Does anyone wanna play Parcheesi?” — Louis Tully
Everyday use: When you enter a silent room.
“There is no Dana, only Zuul.” — Dana Barrett
Everyday use: When you want to freak your significant other out.
“Let’s show this prehistoric b*tch how we do things downtown.” — Peter Venkman
Everyday use: When you gotta show off how you do things back home.
“When someone asks you if you’re a god, you say YES!” — Winston Zeddemore
Everyday use: When you choose the wrong time to be humble.
“Ok, who brought the dog?” — Louis Tully
Everyday use: When your party is getting out of control.
“See you on the other side, Ray.” — Peter Venkman
Everyday use: When your battle is life or death.
“Mother puss bucket!”
Everyday use: When you realize shit just got real… like a giant marshmallow man walking down the street real.
“Yes, have some.”
Yes, have some.
“I make it a rule never to get involved with possessed people.”
“Actually, it’s more of a guideline than a rule.”
So, she’s a dog…
“I collect mold, spores and fungus” when someone you don’t like asks you about your hobbies?
“You’ll perish in flames!”
“What an asshole.”
“Who’s the stiff?”
When your crush is hanging out with some musical douche.
Can’t think of any other quotes for everyday use, but as a native NY-er, I always make sure to “Do the Venkman” whenever I walk through Lincoln Center.
