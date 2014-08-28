Here Are A Sh*tload Of Minor Jack Black Roles You Probably Forgot About

Jack Black might not be landing as many starring roles as he did ten years ago, but he’s still chuggin’ along with the Kung Fu Panda franchise and will star as your favorite 90s teen horror author, R.L. Stine, in the film adaptation of Goosebumps next year. With today being Black’s birthday — he’s 45 — it provides the opportunity to look back at his many bit parts over the years on his climb up the Hollywood ladder. I’ve left out the bigger Jack Black roles that you likely haven’t forgotten about (School of Rock, Orange County, really anything between 2000-2005) in favor of focusing on the smaller stuff and random TV cameos. We’ll finish up with his most recent TV cameo on frequent collaborator Dan Harmon’s Community, but to kick things off let’s look at his first taste of TV.
1. The Fall Guy, Young Colt’s Friend — 1984
“Old Heroes Never Die”
2. Bob Roberts, Roger Davis — 1992
3. The Golden Palace, Taxi Driver — 1992
“Seems Like Old Times Part 2”
(This was a spin-off of The Golden Girls that lasted only one season.)
4. Airborne, Augie — 1993
5. Demolition Man, Wasteland Scrap — 1993
6. Northern Exposure, Kevin Wilkins — 1993
“A River Doesn’t Run Through It”
7. The Neverendng Story III, Slip — 1994
8. All American Girl, Tommy — 1994
“A Night at the Oprah”
9. Bye Bye Love, Party DJ — 1995
10. Waterworld, Pilot — 1995
11. The X-Files, Bart ‘Zero’ Liquori — 1995
“D.P.O.”
12. Dead Man Walking, Craig Poncelet — 1995
13. Mr. Show with Bob and David, various characters — 1995-1996
various episodes
14. Crossworlds, Steve — 1996
15. Bio-Dome, Tenacious D appearance — 1996
16. Picket Fences, Curtis Williams — 1995 and 1996
“Dog Eat Dog” and “Snow Exit”
Airborne was awesome.
was and still is. “Did he just call you a piece of underwear?”
I only came here to say Airborne is awesome. I’ll still watch it if I see it playing on tv.
One of my favorites too.
For you Airborne fans that love cheesy early 90’s guitar rock: [www.youtube.com]
I too came for the Airborne. My dad drives a Zamboni.
I only clicked this article to make sure Airborne was on the list. Carry on.
Jose Augusto Raphael de la Parra….everyone just calls me Augie though.
Time to break out the VCR and put this bad boy on.
Enemy Of The State had Jack Black, Jamie Kennedy, and Seth Green as NSA techs…I feel like that was a joke that only Tony Scott understood.
That was great casting.
Don’t forget about their coworkers that were field agents… Barry Pepper and Scott Caan.
It seems like after “party animal/stoner” his next two most frequent roles are “shifty tech support guy” and “post apocalyptic mook”.
^ As well as Gar Busey’s son
Brought to you by IMDb. IMDb: When you want to Stice your way through an article with as little effort as possible.
Guess IMDB doesn’t list commercials in an actors filmography. I was wondering why Jack Black’s Atari 2600 commercial wasn’t listed.
Now all I want to do is go home and watch my copy of Heat Vision and Jack.
I totally watch Orange County over and over and how could any fan of Jack Black not remember him in Mr Show.
No rapist freakout from Touched By an Angel? I could only find the prelude,
[www.youtube.com]
netflix dvd has it…. I may have to track down the episode name :)
Jack Black’s first tv appearance. A commercial for the Atari 2600 videogame “Pitfall”, in 1982:
[www.youtube.com]
Nice list. Maybe provide some commentary for a few of his roles next time. You know, un Buzz Feed it up.
Bio-Dome came out after Mr Show with Bob and David? My mind grapes can’t handle this..
I got confused for a second and thought this said he was in the pilot episode of Waterworld.
He looks rather Steve Holt-ish in the Northern Exposure still
Steve Holt!
Wasn’t Jack on the Festivus episode of Seinfeld?