A Lohan-Less ‘Parent Trap,’ And 7 More Roles That Nearly Went To Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson once told a reporter that she’s lost out on roles for being “too sexy.” That wasn’t a humble-brag (OK, it kind of is), but what she meant is that no one’s going to buy her, one of the world’s most gorgeous humans, as a fast-food employee. She continued, “It’s so interesting to see actors transform. There are certainly plenty of times when I’m definitely not sexy.”

Good one, Scarlett. Anyway, she has auditioned for a fair number of well-known films that she didn’t get a part in, including these eight. Just think, if things had gone slightly differently, maybe Lindsay Lohan wouldn’t have turned into such a trainwreck. Really, it’s Scarlett’s fault.

1. Judy Shepherd in Jumanji (went to Kristen Dunst)

2. Annie James and Hallie Parker in The Parent Trap (went to Lindsay Lohan)

Scarlett Johansson auditioned for The Parent Trap, but lost the part to Lindsay Lohan. [In 2011], Lohan wrote “Scarlett is a c*nt” on the wall of a public bathroom. (Via)

3. Claire Colburn/Band-Aid in Elizabethtown/Almost Famous (went to Kirsten Dunst/???)

You’ve auditioned for Cameron Crowe in the past. Which films did you go after? When I was 15, I read for Almost Famous. Which role was it? I don’t know. It wasn’t Penny, it was one of the other — what are they called? It’ll come to me. And I read for Elizabethtown. Yeah, I’ve been auditioning for a long time. (Via)

4. Lois Lane in Superman Returns (went to Kate Bosworth)

It’s a long story involving Brett Ratner, but here’s a fun video recap.

5. Lindsey Farris in Mission: Impossible III (went to Keri Russell)

[Russell] is reuniting with director J.J. Abrams to star opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 3. The role was originally intended to be played by Scarlett Johansson, but the Lost in Translation star pulled out of the film last month due to scheduling delays. (Via)

6. Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (went to Rooney Mara)

“We flew in people from New Zealand and Swaziland and all over the place,” [director David Fincher] says. “Look, we saw some amazing people. Scarlett Johansson was great. It was a great audition, I’m telling you. But the thing with Scarlett is, you can’t wait for her to take her clothes off.” (Via)

7. Fantine in Les Misérables (went to Anne Hathaway)

We’ve talked about you doing a musical at some point. Is it true that you auditioned to be Fantine in the Les Miz movie? Yes, I did. I sang my little heart out. Was it terrifying? No, are you kidding? The jazz hands kid inside me was just over the moon! And I auditioned with laryngitis. I did everything I could to, like, not have laryngitis. And I think looking at the film now, there’s no possible way I ever could have topped that performance [by Anne Hathaway]. It was perfect and I think fateful and meant to be. But, yes, the audition itself brought back so many memories of auditioning for Les Miz for the young Cosette. (Via)

8. Dr. Ryan Stone in Gravity (went to Sandra Bullock)