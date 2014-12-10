A ‘Men In Black’ And ’21 Jump Street’ Crossover

Sony has not had a great month. After getting hacked by somebody (who is totally not North Korea you guys), pretty much all the studio’s internal secrets and spitballing ideas have tumbled out onto the internet. And one of those ideas would apparently cross the studio’s two biggest comedy franchises.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the idea is more 23 Jump Street than Men In Black 4. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones would essentially have cameos, if present at all, and it would be about C-Tates and Jonah Hill fighting aliens. It seems that Sony, after Men In Black 3 had a disappointing outing, wants to revive the franchise using their unexpected R-rated buddy cops to introduce a few new agents and concepts.
Honestly, it sounds dumb on paper but it’s not a terrible idea. One of the running jokes of 22 Jump Street is that the franchise is a creative dead end, and the movie has a point. They can’t exactly send our heroes to grad school undercover, although the MFA is a rich source of comedy material. So bringing in the aliens wouldn’t be the worst direction to go in.
That said, this sounds more like an idea that will turn into a Men In Black reboot and become a trivia question, like Die Hard originally being a sequel to Commando. It’s just that usually we find this out after the fact. Also, man are Chris Miller and Phil Lord going to be busy at Sony; they’ve not only got this one, they’ve also got that animated Spider-Man movie on the way. Spidey first, Sony, Spidey first.
If you wanted to mock MFAs, you should’ve just linked to a YouTube of Mancini’s standup.
I have an M.A. in visual arts. That’s given me plenty of ammo.
But I like making fun of Vince.
It’s all I can do to overpower my resentment that he is ripped and somehow can live in San Francisco on a blogger’s salary.
It’s better than 2, that’s for sure.
$624 Million at the box office is disappointing? How much they were expecting?
Well, weakest performer of the series, $225 million budget, most of the profit goes straight to Messrs Smith and Jones… basically Sony ate a turd sandwich, financially.
Don’t fall for that movie studio accounting. They made plenty of money. Maybe not so much that they had to admit they turned a profit, but they made money.
@Eddie Baby Oh, sure, they made money. But they didn’t make buckets and buckets of money. They didn’t move $300 million in merch. That’s why they’re disappointed.
Die Hard was based on a book series called The Detective. There was a movie based on The Detective starring Frank Sinatra. The plot of Die Hard comes from the second book in the series. The Frank was the first. So Die Hard is a sequel to that.
It’s true that’s the source book, but the Schwartzenegger story is waaaaay more interesting.
Dumbest movie idea ever. They are going to take a awesome movie trilogy and destroy it by pairing it with garbage.
C-Tates and JHill teamed up The Lego Movie as Superman and Green Lantern and it wasn’t that bad.
Next up a reboot of Noah and a crossover with Waterworld.
I would pay to see that. Mostly I’d just pay to see Costner and Crowe trying to outact each other. Maybe we should cast them as Ahab and Moby Dick.
Sony better hope that they didn’t send any negative emails about Miller and Lord.
hahaha!!
If there are any negative emails the senders should be fired IMMEDIATELY!!
IF there is a 23 Jump Street, they should be teachers not fighting aliens. Miller and Lord are brilliant so I won’t question whatever decision they make.