A New Netflix Documentary Alleges That Michael Rockefeller Was Eaten By ‘Stone Age Savages’

On February 1st, a new documentary titled The Search for Michael Rockefeller will hit Netflix. The film in question solves the mystery behind the 1961 disappearance of Nelson Rockefeller’s son by claiming he was a victim of cannibalism. From The New York Post:

The film confirms what The Post reported in 1968: Cannibals devoured the son of New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.

In 2007, filmmaker Fraser C. Heston (son of Charlton) discovered a lost cache of 16mm film shot by Milt Machlin, the editor of Argosy magazine who coined the phrases “Bermuda Triangle” and “the Abominable Snowman.”

The footage was taken during Machlin’s expedition to New Guinea in 1969 in search of the lost scion, inspired by an eyewitness report that Michael Rockefeller was alive and being held against his will by Stone Age savages.