A New Netflix Documentary Alleges That Michael Rockefeller Was Eaten By ‘Stone Age Savages’

On February 1st, a new documentary titled The Search for Michael Rockefeller will hit Netflix. The film in question solves the mystery behind the 1961 disappearance of Nelson Rockefeller’s son by claiming he was a victim of cannibalism. From The New York Post:
The film confirms what The Post reported in 1968: Cannibals devoured the son of New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller.
In 2007, filmmaker Fraser C. Heston (son of Charlton) discovered a lost cache of 16mm film shot by Milt Machlin, the editor of Argosy magazine who coined the phrases “Bermuda Triangle” and “the Abominable Snowman.”
The footage was taken during Machlin’s expedition to New Guinea in 1969 in search of the lost scion, inspired by an eyewitness report that Michael Rockefeller was alive and being held against his will by Stone Age savages.
This is some Cannibal Holocaust sh*t right here. These horribly gruesome details aside, hopefully the film will give some sense of closure to the Rockefeller family.
(Via: The New York Post)
And now you know where the term oysters rockefeller comes from
I’m not sure this represents anyone’s idea of “solace”.
“Hey, just be happy to know that helped to end hunger for someone…”
Just proving you wrong, that’s all. SUCK IT, PAL. MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Har Har. That’s certainly something to chew on.
Right. Milt Machlin has integrity. He invented the Bermuda Triangle and the Abominable Snowman so we should also believe in ravaging cannibals? It’s much simpler to believe that Michael Rockefeller drowned or was eaten by a shark than he made it to the shore, was captured by cannibals and was eaten AFTER being held against his will. Occam’s Razor applies to this and every situation unless there’s evidence to the contrary. Is there actual evidence Rockefeller was held against his will by cannibals?
Well I also can’t prove that George Washington wasn’t actually the Green Lantern, lack of proof doesn’t equate to truth.
Eat the rich.
I bet he was tender and juicy.
Cannibal Holocaust is the most frightening movie I’ve ever seen.