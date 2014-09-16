A New ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Set Pic Reveals A Surprise About Adam Driver’s Character

As you’ve likely already heard Adam Driver is going to be playing the Darth Vader-like villain of Star Wars: Episode VII. Wait, you hadn’t heard? What, you thought your girlfriend suddenly got totally into Star Wars for the Wookiees?
Well, if you’re expecting Driver to be a fully formed bad guy right from scene one like Vader was in Episode IV, you might be in for a surprise. A new set pic reveals a somewhat different path for Driver’s character (SPOILERS ahead)…
Seriously, I take no responsibility if you keep scrolling!
So yes, it looks like Driver will be playing an X-wing pilot for at least part of the movie. Will he be taking a gradual Anakin Skywalker-esque journey from good guy to the dark side? If he is, hopefully that journey doesn’t take three damn movies.
via io9
The sooner they slap a mask on that ugly sumbitch, the better. Guy looks like Ponda Baba’s OTHER space-buddy.
Burn!
That picture is inconclusive. For all we know his character can be a undercover bad guy like Palpatine was in the prequels.
Or Luke and Han as Stormtroopers.
Or Lando in Jabba’s palace.
Or when Captain Kirk went into disguise as a 1920s gangster on that prohibition Chicago planet.
Or when Arnold went to Mars disguised as that fat woman.
You’re right! Which is why I’d come to a specific conclusion other than “he’ll probably fly an X-wing”.
Or me in this thread.
Or Barack Obama in the White House.
I could honestly care less about Star Wars these days, even with the reboot, but this Adam Driver guy bugs the hell out of me. Just wanna sock him in the mouth…
People saying that they could care less when they mean they couldn’t care less bugs the hell out of me
People who want to sock complete strangers in the mouth aren’t great, either.
LAWDY! LAWDY! PUH-LEASE FORGIVE DIS WHITE BUOY FAH MESSIN UP DAT FANDANGLED GRAMMAR! I BE BEGGIN YAH!!
And blow me, Keesey, I can’t help it if the dude’s got a punchable face
“Highly punchable” would be a reasonable description of him.
All of a sudden I want to sock a complete stranger in the mouth.
I want to see pictures of Keesey blowing Cocksteady. THE RE-FAPPENING!
Gooooood… Goooooooooood…. Let the hate flow through you
@DarthBile, wouldn’t that require him to possess genitals?
@Mike Keesey Lol. Perhaps take some flour with you to help you find them?
What reboot?
He’s actually in a B-Wing pilot’s gear, not an X-Wing.
Could the “B,” in this case, stand for Bad Guy?
The guys on Schmoesknow are awesome by the way.
So they go 1000 years without a major confrontation with a Sith. They deal with that one then another one pops up out of the blue?
I’m sorry, I forgot. Darth Vader built up a weird cult that was loyal to him that did nothing during the Rebellion but is now dedicated to galactic domination after he’s dead and killing all the Jedi babies, which totally wouldn’t be a labor intensive job needing millions of people, if not billions, since they’re covering an entire galaxy looking for 1 in a million babies, and they would totally be able to keep that secret. They have no loyalty to Luke Skywalker because why would Vader want to pass anything on? He built this infanticidal mega church, not Luke. And why would Vader mention it to Luke as he was dying? “Luke, you were right. Tell your sister you were right. Oh, and I have a huge cult that roams the galaxy killing babies,” would have been stupid.
This movie’s gonna be awesome.
I don’t think you know what Star Wars is.
I’m not sure what I just read. I thought I’d seen Sar Wars but shit maybe I haven’t…
[i.imgur.com]
I think what Kung is trying to get at is that Vader had been going around killing anyone that had “Force” powers throughout the entirety of his life after turning to the Dark Side. (Which is something not mentioned nor seen in the movies)
I think he misses the point that at the start of Episode IV there are only four known people that know how to use the Force. Obi-Wan, Yoda, Vader and Palpatine. If you remember Luke doesn’t realize he has any powers until Obi-Wan starts teaching him. (Same goes for Anakin in Episode 1) In the Star Wars universe the Force isn’t something you find out you have on your own someone has to sense it in you (and that person being a Jedi or Sith) This is opposite of the Harry Potter universe where wizards just start making shit happen without knowing why.
In summary; Tom Delonge mouthing “WTF”
Is the picture posted actually a picture of Driver? Cos…that guy in the photo doesn’t look loads like the header pictures of this guy.
I’ve said this on other sites that posted this. An accompanying photo with “Gwendoline Christie” who looks nothing like Gwendoline Christie, makes me think the photog’s real vision is as blurry as his photos…
Wedge Jr.
Oh you know….all the rumors that have been reported are just that, rumors, and he ends up playing a good guy.
should I speculate maybe he is on the Jacen Solo path