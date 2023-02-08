As post-apocalyptic monsters make a killer comeback (if they ever really left), the next great origin story is currently in the works. A Quiet Place: Day One will tell the origin story of the sound-hating aliens that were introduced in 2018’s hit horror movie A Quiet Place, which was led by John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Krasinksi confirmed that production on the film has begun with new photos from the set, and by making a Day One pun on Day One of Day One. It works! While he won’t be directing or starring in this one, he said he “cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one!” Those monsters are so magical!

Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist! So honored to be there day 1 of @AQuietPlace DAY ONE with the maestro @MichaelSarnoski and legendary @Lupita_Nyongo Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one! pic.twitter.com/vHTglpgZL2 — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) February 6, 2023

Perhaps the official A Quiet Place account would have tweeted the photos, but that account seems to be suspended. Twitter is going through a lot these days.

Day One will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, known for 2021’s PIG. The star-studded cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff, and Stranger Things season four golden boy Joseph Quinn. Krasinski himself wrote the story, and it will be produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay (!) so we can be guaranteed at least one really elaborate explosion in there.

While details for the new prequel are sparse, A Quiet Place follows the aftermath of a curious alien invasion where the aliens are sensitive to sound and high-pitched noises. The first two installments in the series became unexpected hits, and Part II was able to bring some of that fun alien magic back into theaters as one of the first post-lockdown movies, so clearly nothing brings people together like slimey alien beings!