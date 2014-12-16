A ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Series Is Maybe Definitely Coming To Netflix, According To Sources

#Wet Hot American Summer #Paul Rudd #Amy Poehler #Netflix
12.16.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Although Netflix has yet to comment, unnamed sources have revealed to E! News that the Wet Hot American Summer Netflix miniseries that we mentioned last spring is 100%, definitely, without a doubt on the horizon — with production slated to begin in January. No update on whether the series will still consist of a prequel set two months before the series of events of the original movie, as David Wain hinted back in June, but I can’t imagine the game plan could have changed all that much in the past six months.

Also no word on whom of the original cast, including Paul Rudd, Amy Poeher, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, and like, half of the cast of The State are set to return, but if they are indeed going the prequel route, I would have to imagine most if not all will be coming back. And anyway, what’s that Bradley Cooper guy even doing these days? It’s not like he doesn’t have plenty of time on his hands.

dick

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wet Hot American Summer#Paul Rudd#Amy Poehler#Netflix
TAGSAMY POEHLERDAVID WAINELIZABETH BANKSjoe lo truglioKEN MARINOMICHAEL IAN BLACKMICHAEL SHOWALTERNETFLIXPAUL RUDDWET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP